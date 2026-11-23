MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the 24th edition of the Doha Forum will convene on Dec. 5-6 at the Sheraton Grand Doha under the theme "Redefining Global Trust."

The two-day forum will bring together global leaders, policymakers and experts to examine how diplomacy, international institutions and multilateral cooperation can adapt to the rapid changes reshaping the global landscape.

Against a backdrop of shifting geopolitical dynamics, accelerating technological change and growing uncertainty, Doha Forum 2026 will explore how trust in institutions, international commitments and shared norms can be rebuilt and sustained, and how new forms of international cooperation can adapt to a rapidly changing world.

The forum reaffirms Qatar's longstanding commitment to dialogue, mediation and multilateralism.

Executive Director of Doha Forum Mubarak Ajlan Al Kuwari underscored the centrality of trust to international cooperation, stressing that it should never be taken for granted.

He said that amid profound geopolitical shifts, the Doha Forum continues to reinforce its role as a neutral and inclusive platform for bringing together divergent views and perspectives, with dialogue helping shape the future of international cooperation.

General Manager of Doha Forum Maha Al Kuwari said the forum's value lies in the depth of the conversations it convenes and the questions it brings to the fore.

She stressed the need to reassess established assumptions, confront difficult realities and examine whether existing approaches remain fit for purpose as challenges to trust continue to intensify. She added that this year's programme is designed to foster open, substantive and forward-looking dialogue around these questions.

The Doha Forum 2026 programme has been developed in cooperation with leading think tanks and international institutions and will address a broad spectrum of geopolitical, economic, technological and humanitarian challenges, drawing on diverse perspectives from across regions and sectors.

Key issues on the agenda include US-Gulf relations amid shifting strategic dynamics, as well as prospects for greater cooperation in response to evolving regional security developments.

The forum will also examine ways to connect the Gulf and the Indo-Pacific, exploring opportunities to deepen cooperation in trade, investment and supply chains while strengthening diplomatic and regional partnerships.