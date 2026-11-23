(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

MAHE–UNB Dual Degree in Nursing Celebrates First Graduating Cohort 1,439 Students, Including 45 PhD Scholars, Receive Degrees on Final Day Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, awarded degrees to 1,439 students, including 45 PhD scholars, on the fourth and final day of its 34th Convocation at the Manipal Campus on Sunday. The ceremony also marked a milestone in MAHE's international academic collaboration, with the inaugural cohort of 25 students from the MAHE–University of New Brunswick (UNB) Dual Degree in Nursing programme graduating.

Mrs Vasanti R. Pai, Trustee, MAHE Trust, felicitated the chief guest, Dr Kathy Wilson; Dr Sharath Rao, Vice Chancellor; and Dr H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor, are also in the picture

Dr Kathy Wilson, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of New Brunswick (UNB), Canada, delivered the convocation address. Mrs Vasanti R. Pai, Trustee, MAHE Trust, and members of MAHE's senior leadership were present on the occasion. Dr. H.S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor conducted the proceedings of the 34 Convocation.

Delivering the convocation address, Chief Guest Dr Kathy Wilson urged graduates to embrace opportunities, remain open to learning and lead with integrity and a spirit of service. Recalling advice from her father, she said,“If I only did the things I was ready for in my life, I wouldn't have done very much.”

Emphasising that education carries a responsibility beyond professional success, Dr Kathy Wilson called on graduates to bring empathy and sound judgement to their leadership.“The world needs your talent, but above all, the world needs your empathy, your judgement and your leadership,” she said.

The four-year MAHE–UNB Dual Degree in Bachelor of Science (B.) Nursing programme offers students a distinctive international learning pathway, combining academic and clinical exposure across both institutions. Students completing the programme earn a B.Sc. in Nursing degree from MAHE and a Bachelor of Nursing degree from UNB, equipping them with academic and clinical experience in an international setting.

Dr Sharath K. Rao, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said,“As we conclude the 34th Convocation, we celebrate not only our graduates' academic achievements but also the values, experiences and aspirations that will shape their journeys ahead. At MAHE, we strive to nurture individuals who pair professional competence with integrity, compassion, innovation and social responsibility. I encourage our graduates to welcome new opportunities, pursue lifelong learning and apply their knowledge and skills to address societal challenges. Congratulations to all our graduating students, and best wishes for success as they begin the next chapter of their lives.”

MAHE also presented the prestigious Dr TMA Pai Gold Medal to one outstanding student in recognition of his exceptional academic achievements and contributions to his discipline: Kedlaya Srikrishna H. Damodar, Manipal School of Life Sciences (MSLS), Manipal.

The four-day convocation celebrated the achievements of graduates across disciplines and campuses, recognising their dedication and perseverance. As they embark on their professional and academic journeys, MAHE urged them to uphold excellence and integrity, embrace innovation, and contribute responsibly to their professions and communities.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education:

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.