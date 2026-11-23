MENAFN - NewsVoir) We are aware of recent media reports that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a notice to Bisleri. The matter dates back approximately 14 months, to a batch produced in September 2025 at Bisleri's Goa manufacturing facility, one of 143 plants in our network.



On 30 September 2025, FSSAI collected six samples from the Goa facility. Initial testing found that five samples met all applicable standards. The sixth recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre, against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre. Following Bisleri's appeal dated 22 November 2025, FSSAI sent that sample to a referral laboratory for retesting.



The referral laboratory found bromate of the sample within the prescribed limit and separately flagged polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample. The difference between the two results raised questions that Bisleri believed warranted clarification.



Bisleri arranged for the same sample to be tested independently at an FSSAI-approved laboratory. That test found bromate within the prescribed limit.



We submitted the independent test results to FSSAI's Western Regional Office with a formal letter dated 2 February 2026. We received no further communication from FSSAI after that submission and understood the matter to be closed. To date, Bisleri has received no notice by email or in hard copy and has been unable to locate the reported notice on FSSAI's website.



Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri. We maintain stringent quality controls of over 90 tests across our 10-step manufacturing process and will continue to cooperate with FSSAI to address the matter through the appropriate regulatory process. A trusted brand for years, Bisleri remains safe for consumption.



About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 90 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.



Bisleri International has a strong presence with 143 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda.



These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.



The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit .