MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has implemented 670 investment projects worth a total of 4.6 trillion tenge ($10.1 billion) since 2023, while domestic enterprises have produced goods worth nearly 6 trillion tenge ($13.2 billion), the country's Ministry of Industry and Construction reported.

According to the information, around one-third of this output was exported.

The country plans to implement another 200 projects worth 1.7 trillion tenge ($3.7 billion) in 2026, creating more than 17,000 jobs. So far, 130 of these projects have already been launched.

The new enterprises have mainly been established in the construction materials, mechanical engineering, and food processing sectors. Mechanical engineering attracted the largest volume of investment, at around 1 trillion tenge ($2.2 billion), followed by the food industry, with more than 760 billion tenge ($1.7 billion).

"Along with the launch of new production facilities, major strategic projects aimed at diversifying the economy are also underway. At the direction of the Head of State, work has begun on 17 such projects, nine of which are coordinated by the Ministry. Two projects were launched last year: the KIA Qazaqstan automobile plant and the Astana Motors multi-brand automobile plant. Early next year, another project is scheduled to begin: the first phase of a plant in the Pavlodar region with an annual production capacity of 160,000 metric tons of iron and steel. In addition, projects are underway in the oil and gas chemistry, agrochemicals and non-ferrous metallurgy sectors," Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev said during a government hour in the Mazhilis (lower house of Parliament).

The ministry added that Kazakhstan has 19 special economic zones and 69 industrial zones, which host more than 900 projects and have attracted over 7 trillion tenge ($15.4 billion) in investment. Enterprises operating in these zones have produced goods worth 22.3 trillion tenge ($49 billion) and paid more than 1 trillion tenge ($2.2 billion) in taxes.

According to the report, the government is developing a new operating model for special economic zones that предусматривает providing engineering and industrial infrastructure before investors arrive. Financing from the Islamic Development Bank is being considered for this purpose.

The model also предусматривает giving management companies a stronger role in attracting investors and supporting projects. Investment proposals will be assessed based on market demand and the capacity of existing enterprises, the ministry noted.

Meanwhile, more than half of the 7.5 trillion tenge ($16.5 billion) in procurement by major companies and state organizations during the first half of 2026 went to domestic suppliers. Locally produced goods accounted for around 33% of total procurement. The government has included more than 5,000 domestic products on the list of goods receiving priority in public procurement, while the number of contracts involving local manufacturers has reached nearly 169,000.