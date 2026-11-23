MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Festi hf. has completed the sale of a new bond series, FESTI 29 1, issued under the Company's ISK 16,000,000,000 issuance programme. Bonds with a nominal value of ISK 1,420,000,000 were sold at par.

FESTI 29 1 is an unsecured bond series. It pays a floating rate of 1-month REIBOR plus a 0.95% margin and has a final maturity date of 1 June 2029.

The settlement date is scheduled for 1 December 2026. Subsequently, an application will be submitted for the bonds to be admitted to trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.

The proceeds from the issuance will be used to refinance part of the Company's existing debt.

Arctica Finance managed the issuance and sale of the bonds, as well as the admission of the bonds to trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.

A base prospectus has been published in connection with the Company's ISK 16,000 million issuance programme. The base prospectus, final terms and other documents relating to the issuance and admission to trading on the stock exchange will be made available on the Company's website:

The offering did not constitute a public offering. The issuance was also exempt from the requirement to publish a prospectus pursuant to items (a), (c) and (d) of Article 1(4) of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council on the publication of a prospectus when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, as implemented in Act No. 14/2020.

For further information, please contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (... ).