

CE-marked dialysis system for use in patients with advanced liver disease

For hospital use in the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, Hainan

First step to broader roll-out across China, pending regulatory approval Patients treated in China to be studied under a protocol matched to the UK ALIVER 2.0 trial

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yaqrit Discovery Limited (“Yaqrit”), a clinical-stage company developing treatments for advanced liver disease, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Cytox Lifesciences Limited (“Cytox”) has signed an agreement with Guorun International Medical Group HK Co Ltd (“Guorun”) for the distribution of DialiveTM in China. Under the agreement, Dialive will be available in hospitals in the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone in Hainan. At the same time Yaqrit's subsidiary Enterosorb Limited and Guorun have signed a letter of intent for the commercialization of CarbaliveTM (YAQ001), a novel, oral, nanoporous carbon bead adsorbent, in China, once a CE mark is granted.

Dialive, also known as YAQ002, is a CE-marked dialysis system for use in patients with advanced liver disease. Liver cirrhosis patients commonly suffer from a build-up of circulating endotoxins and damaged albumin, which together can lead to life-threatening organ failure. The dialysis system removes endotoxins from patients' blood and exchanges dysfunctional albumin for fresh albumin.

A second-generation version of Dialive is being assessed for use in patients with acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF) in the UK trial ALIVER 2.0 (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT07347275 ). ACLF is a condition that occurs in patients with cirrhosis and is associated with 28-day mortality rates of 20-80%, depending on severity.

“This agreement is an important first step for Dialive in China,” said Troels Jordansen, CEO of Yaqrit and Cytox Lifesciences.“Working with Guorun in the Boao Lecheng pilot zone allows us to make Dialive available to patients with advanced liver disease who have very limited options. Patients treated in China will also take part in post-marketing studies using a protocol matched to ALIVER 2.0, which will add to the body of clinical evidence for Dialive.”

Guorun, which specializes in innovative medical devices, will distribute the CE-marked Dialive in China, initially in the Boao Lecheng zone. Boao Lecheng benefits from Hainan Free Trade Port special policies that allow medical institutions to use certain overseas-approved medicines and devices not yet available on the Chinese mainland, subject to approval procedures. Hainan also offers visa-free entry for up to 30 days to eligible travellers from 61 countries, including those seeking medical treatment. Cytox and Guorun intend to seek approval for the Chinese mainland in parallel.

“We are delighted to partner with Cytox to bring Dialive to patients in China,” said Zhanbin Li, CEO of Guorun International Medical Group.“Many patients here with advanced liver disease have few treatment options, and we are excited to offer them a CE-marked dialysis system. The Boao Lecheng pilot zone is an ideal place to start a broader distribution of this innovative device.”

Rajiv Jalan, Yaqrit's Founder and CMO added,“Acute-on-chronic liver failure kills between a fifth and four fifths of the patients it affects within 28 days, and for most of my career the only treatment that changed that was a liver transplant. Dialive was built to give these patients another option. China has an estimated 7 million people living with cirrhosis,1 so the need is enormous. What pleases me most is that every patient treated in Hainan will be studied under a protocol matched to ALIVER 2.0, so access and evidence grow together.”

1 Xiao J. et al. Global liver disease burdens and research trends: analysis from a Chinese perspective. Journal of Hepatology, 2019;71:212–221.

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Troels Jordansen

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Tel: +31 6 1834 5326

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Mary-Ann Chang

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Tel: +44 7483 284 853

About Yaqrit Discovery Limited

Yaqrit is a clinical-stage company discovering and developing innovative treatments for patients with advanced liver disease at high risk of hospitalization and death. Yaqrit's pipeline includes three novel therapeutics at phase 2-3 of development and two medical devices providing acute and chronic treatments for advanced cirrhosis and acute-on-chronic liver failure where there is an urgent need for more effective treatments. More information is available at

About Cytox Lifesciences Limited

Cytox is a medical technology company focused on the development of DialiveTM, also known as YAQ002, for patients with acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF), a life-threatening complication of advanced liver disease with high mortality rates. Cytox is wholly-owned by Yaqrit.

About Enterosorb Limited

Enterosorb is a medical technology company focused on the development of CarbaliveTM, also known as YAQ001, an oral, nanoporous carbon bead adsorbent for use in patients with cirrhosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis, a rare progressive chronic liver disease with no approved treatment. Enterosorb is a subsidiary of Yaqrit.

About Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure

Globally, around 35% of 10.6 million patients with acutely decompensated cirrhosis have ACLF, rising to 65% among South Asian populations. Current outcomes for patients remain poor, with 58% mortality in the first 90 days. Treatment focuses on supportive care for the failing organs and, in selective cases, liver transplantation.