VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Found: A payment method that makes shopping for limited-time Cyber Monday deals easier.

Payop is introducing its Pay by Bank payment method to gamers looking for a simpler way to pay for their online gaming purchases, including limited-time Cyber Monday deals. It allows them to pay directly from their bank accounts without entering card details or going through unnecessary checkout steps, offering an alternative way to complete purchases of games, bundles, and virtual items.

Cyber Monday is one of the year's biggest online shopping events, and gaming is no exception. Players can find discounts on everything from new releases and game bundles to virtual items and gaming services.

But there's a catch. Some deals last all day, while others disappear within hours or have limited availability. And when users finally find something worth buying, the last thing they want is a payment problem getting in the way.

Declined transactions, repeated payment attempts, and unfamiliar checkout processes can turn a great deal into a frustrating experience. That's where Pay by Bank comes in.

How Payop's Pay by Bank Makes Gaming Purchases Easier

Pay by Bank is a payment method that lets users pay directly from their bank account using their banking app or online banking. No card details to enter, no need to create another account.

The Process Takes Just a Few Steps:

Choose Pay by Bank at checkout.Select the bank from the list.Confirm the payment through the banking app or online banking.Return to the store once the payment is authorised.

Instead of typing in card numbers, expiration dates, and security codes, users simply approve the payment through a banking service they already use.

And there's another advantage: fast payment confirmation. Payop's Pay by Bank solution sends instant payment status updates to the store, helping it process orders without waiting for manual confirmation.

For gamers, this means a simpler payment experience and more chances to get that limited offer.

More Than Just a Cyber Monday Payment Option

Cyber Monday may bring the discounts, but convenient payments matter all year round. Whether users are buying a new game, upgrading their character, or purchasing virtual items, they probably want to get back to playing as quickly as possible.

Pay by Bank fits naturally into this experience. It offers a mobile-friendly payment flow, works through familiar banking apps, and doesn't require sharing card details. The method also supports a wide range of European banks, including popular digital banking services like Revolut in supported markets.

The Most Anticipated Games to Grab This Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday can be an excuse to clear users' gaming wish lists. There's plenty to watch for when the discounts go live: from 2026's most talked-about releases to legendary games worth revisiting.

For Those Chasing the Latest Releases:



Forza Horizon 6

Resident Evil Requiem

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Phantom Blade Zero

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – One for Nintendo fans, though there's no PC version available.



Fan Favourites Worth Picking Up:



GTA V – Still a great option for anyone who's not planning to jump into GTA VI just yet.

Shrek 2 Remastered

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Last of Us

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt –With a remastered experience and another expansion expected in 2027, it's a great time to revisit the Continent.

Stardew Valley Hollow Knight



Cyber Monday deals won't last forever, and a complicated checkout process can make it harder to complete purchases. When Payop's Pay by Bank is available at checkout, players can use it to pay for their favourite games and items directly from their bank accounts.

About Payop

Payop is a global payment service provider that helps people pay for online purchases through a wide range of local and international payment methods. Payop supports payments for video games, digital goods, and other online purchases, giving shoppers access to familiar payment methods such as Pay by Bank, digital wallets, and cards. Its payment solutions connect online businesses and shoppers across 170 countries.

Contact

Anna Sternichuk

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