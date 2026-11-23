MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luotea PlcPress release23 November 2026 at 11:00 a.m.

Luotea and Finavia sign an agreement on cleaning services at Helsinki Airport

Luotea has won a tender organized by Finavia, and the companies have signed an agreement on cleaning services for the Schengen area of Helsinki Airport.

The agreement begins on 1 March 2027 and is valid until further notice. The annual value of the agreement corresponds to approximately 0.8 per cent of the Luotea Group's net sales.

The agreement covers the Schengen area's terminal facilities, lounges, public restrooms and baggage terminal, as well as staff, office and back-office facilities. The floor area to be cleaned totals approximately 127,000 m2, with 16,000 m2 of interior glass surfaces and 23,000 m2 of facade glass surfaces.

The service is provided in three shifts around the clock, every day of the year. Cleaning is scaled to flight schedules and passenger volumes, and security-cleared standby staff are in place for exceptional situations.

When selecting the supplier, Finavia emphasized innovative solutions, occupational safety, recruitment and induction, as well as sustainability and its management. Finavia manages and develops 20 airports in Finland. Based on passenger feedback, Helsinki Airport has been named the best airport in Europe in the 15–25 million passenger category seven times, most recently in 2026.

“Helsinki Airport is a highly demanding service environment, and being selected by Finavia is a significant recognition for us. The agreement strengthens our position as a partner for critical sites and supports our growth strategy. Finavia particularly valued our innovation, such as cleaning robotics and work planning based on visitor volumes, as well as our responsible approach to managing our people. These are exactly the areas we have invested in”, says Antti Niitynpää, CEO of Luotea.

“Our cooperation has continued for a long time, and we have been very satisfied with how well and smoothly it works. It is great that our long-standing partnership is now expanding to cover new services as well. We value cooperation that is based on trust, good service and a shared commitment to developing our operations”, says Hanna Hämäläinen, Director responsible for service operations at Helsinki Airport, Finavia.

Air passengers also encounter Luotea through the PRM assistance service it operates, in which passengers who need help are assisted between the terminal and the aircraft.

Further information:

VP, Communications and Marketing, Anu-Maaria Vaalama, +358 40 766 7834,

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Luotea is a pioneer in facility services, offering comprehensive lifecycle solutions for buildings. We combine energy efficiency with innovative thinking to maximise property value and ensure the best conditions for every user. Our services range from advanced property maintenance, building technology and consultancy to professional cleaning and support. We grow sustainably and profitably, mindful of our impact on buildings, the environment and society. Leading the way, we drive our industry forward and shape a better tomorrow. For us, success is measured in trust – the trust our people, clients and owners have in us.

Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden, with 2025 net sales EUR 346 million and a workforce of approximately 5,000. Luotea is publicly listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.