MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Generative Engine Optimisation Gauteng

MEYORTON, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BurnesSEO, an SEO and digital marketing studio based in Highbury, Meyerton, is helping South African local service businesses get recommended by AI search tools such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity and Gemini. The studio launched its Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) service in August 2026. Businesses can also check their current standing with the studio's AI Visibility Score before choosing a strategy.More people now ask an AI assistant to find a plumber, a dentist or an event company instead of scrolling through a page of links. The assistant usually answers with a short list of names. A business that ranks well on Google can still be missing from that list, and GEO is designed to close that gap.The audience involved is large. According to DataReportal's Digital 2026 South Africa report, 51.7 million people in South Africa were using the internet at the end of 2025, or 79.6 percent of the population.“Most of the business owners we speak to have no idea whether ChatGPT knows they exist. The AI Visibility Score gives them a straight answer in a few minutes, and then we can show them what it will take to get into those recommendations,” said Bibi Burness, Founder and Director of BurnesSEO.The GEO work starts with the technical and profile groundwork: structured website data, consistent business details across South African directories, and a fully optimised Google Business Profile. This part is usually in place within a few weeks. The content and reputation signals that AI engines draw on, such as reviews, citations and clear service pages, take two to four months to build. GEO is offered on its own or as an add-on to the studio's local SEO, national SEO and AI marketing automation bundles.BurnesSEO publishes its prices instead of quoting after a discovery call. Monthly packages start at R4,000 for Google Business Profile management and go up to R30,000 for national SEO, content and full marketing automation. All bundles run month to month.“Traditional SEO still matters, and GEO builds on it. Strong reviews, an accurate Google profile and useful content are what search engines have always rewarded. AI tools just make the gap between businesses that have them and businesses that don't much more obvious,” said Burness.Bibi Burness founded BurnesSEO and leads its team of three specialists. Her background covers digital marketing strategy, brand identity, website development, content marketing, social media management, and event management and production. The studio holds a 4.9-star average from 17 verified Google reviews. It works with clients across Gauteng, the rest of South Africa and international markets, including a partnership with fire safety technology company Lifesave Technologies, announced in October 2025, covering the United States and United Kingdom.Businesses can check their AI Visibility Score and see the studio's published pricing at .About BurnesSEOBurnesSEO is an SEO and AI-powered digital growth studio in Highbury, Meyerton, Gauteng, founded and led by Bibi Burness. The studio provides search engine optimisation, Generative Engine Optimisation, Google Business Profile management, content marketing, social media, short-form video and AI marketing automation for local service businesses across South Africa.Media ContactBibi Burness, Founder and DirectorBurnesSEO...+27 79 100 518719 Kransvalk Road, Highbury, Meyerton, 1961, Gauteng, South Africa

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BurnesSEO Brings Generative Engine Optimisation to Local Service Businesses in Gauteng News Provided By B&W Productions November 23, 2026, 08:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Social Media, Technology



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