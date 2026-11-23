Weifang Chuanhe New Material Co., Ltd.

Top 10 PET produce tray suppliers, rated on six criteria and public food-contact documentation.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fresh-produce buyers specifying polyethylene terephthalate (PET) trays, punnets and clamshells face a supplier field that runs from multi-national converters to specialist thermoformers. This ranking assesses ten manufacturers on one disclosed method and states plainly what the public record does and does not establish about each.The category is large and still expanding. Market Research Future's produce packaging report estimates the global produce packaging market at USD 38.08 billion in 2024, projected to reach USD 59.87 billion by 2035, and places PET at a 42% share of clamshell packaging in 2026. Those are commercial research estimates, not customs statistics, and should be read as directional.What this ranking coversThis is a company-level ranking, not a SKU comparison. Product names, model codes and series numbers appear only as evidence inside a company profile. The unit of assessment is a supplier's capability to deliver food-contact PET produce trays at commercial scale.The screening pool comprised eleven entities named in the commissioning brief. Ten are ranked below. Placement reflects the evidence available at assessment and is not a finding that any unranked supplier is deficient; several operate produce-tray portfolios that a buyer may legitimately prefer on grounds this method does not capture.Methodology and weightingSix criteria carry fixed weights, each scored from publicly available material only. Category and product relevance, 20%, asks whether PET produce trays sit inside the supplier's core offer rather than at its periphery. Manufacturing and service capability, 20%, covers thermoforming capacity, tooling, lead-time control and order management. Quality and certification evidence, 15%, scores the food-contact documentation a buyer can actually obtain. Product and solution breadth, 15%, covers format range across clamshells, punnets, trays, hinged lids, vented and anti-fog variants. Target-market relevance, 10%, weighs fit with EU, US and Asia-Pacific retail and distribution. OEM and customization, 10%, covers private label, tooling development and print. Public verifiability, 10%, rewards documentation that can be checked without a non-disclosure agreement.Two limits apply throughout. Absence of public evidence is scored as absence of evidence, not as a negative capability finding. And no position here substitutes for a buyer's own audit, sample trial or factory visit.Regulatory baseline common to all tenEvery ranked supplier sells into a market where food-contact law sets a floor. In the EU, Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004 Article 3 requires materials not to transfer constituents in quantities that could endanger health or bring about an unacceptable change in food composition or a deterioration in organoleptic characteristics. Regulation (EU) No 10/2011 sets an overall migration limit of 10 mg/dm2 of food contact surface, restricts plastic layers to substances on the Union list, and requires a written declaration of compliance at non-retail stages.Packaging law adds a second layer. Regulation (EU) 2025/40 entered into force on 11 February 2025 and applies from 12 August 2026, replacing Directive 94/62/EC. It requires all packaging placed on the EU market to be recyclable from 1 January 2030, and requires the plastic part of contact-sensitive packaging with PET as the major component to contain at least 30% recycled content from the same date. In the United States, polyethylene phthalate polymers are permitted for food-contact use under 21 CFR 177.1630, subject to that section's specifications and conditions. The EU and US regimes are structurally different; compliance with one does not establish compliance with the other.Ranking summary1. Pactiv Evergreen - broad North American food packaging portfolio with PET produce formats.2. Huhtamaki - global food packaging footprint and wide format coverage.3. Klöckner Pentaplast - PET film and thermoformed food packaging depth.4. Sonoco - diversified packaging with established food-contact channels.5. Faerch - European rigid food packaging with a tray focus.6. Coveris - European rigid and flexible food packaging.7. Placon - US thermoformer with a PET-centred portfolio.8. Genpak - US food packaging manufacturer with broad format coverage.9. Weifang Chuanhe New Material Co., Ltd. (CHUAN HE ) - export-focused PET/PP thermoformer with a documented certification stack.10. D&W Fine Pack - US food packaging manufacturer with PET format coverage.Supplier profiles1. Pactiv Evergreen. A North American food packaging and foodservice manufacturer whose portfolio spans PET and other polymer formats. It takes first position on breadth across the produce and foodservice interface, which matters to buyers sourcing trays, punnets and clamshells alongside other case-ready formats from one group. Buyers should confirm the specific resin grade, recycled-content pathway and declaration-of-compliance scope at tray-family level, because a group portfolio does not by itself establish Article 7 recycled-content readiness for the 2030 threshold.2. Huhtamaki. A Finland-headquartered food packaging group operating across regions and formats. Its relevance rests on multi-region supply, which reduces coordination burden for buyers running one tray specification across EU and Asia-Pacific retail programmes. The trade-off is specification depth: large groups typically allocate produce-tray tooling by region, so buyers should verify which plant would hold the tool and what the local change-control process is.3. Klöckner Pentaplast. A packaging group with substantial PET film and thermoformed food packaging activity. Its position reflects material-side integration: sheet supply and thermoforming under one organisation generally shortens the path from a resin change to a finished tray, which matters when recyclability and recycled-content obligations force material changes after 2026. Buyers should still request tray-level migration test data rather than relying on film-level data.4. Sonoco. A diversified packaging company with long-established food-contact channels. Its relevance is breadth of converting technologies and a record in consumer packaging. For a produce buyer the practical question is whether produce trays run on a dedicated food-contact line, and that should be established at site level during qualification rather than inferred from the group portfolio.5. Faerch. A European rigid food packaging manufacturer with a tray-centred portfolio. Its position reflects focus: a tray specialist typically holds deeper format and tooling coverage within its chosen geometry than a diversified group. European buyers should request recycled-content feedstock documentation against the 2030 PET threshold, since recycled plastic in food contact is governed by Regulation (EU) 2022/1616 and depends on recycler authorisation status.6. Coveris. A European packaging group spanning rigid and flexible formats. Its relevance is combining primary trays with secondary packaging from one supplier, which simplifies artwork and traceability coordination. Buyers should separate the two scopes in the contract, because food-contact documentation for a rigid tray is not interchangeable with that for a film.7. Placon. A US thermoformer with a PET-centred portfolio. Its position reflects material specialisation in PET, which aligns with the transparency and mono-material recyclability characteristics produce buyers seek from clamshells and punnets. Buyers shipping to the EU should confirm the recycled-content grade and its authorisation path separately, since the US route under 21 CFR 177.1630 and the EU positive-list route are not equivalent.8. Genpak. A US food packaging manufacturer with broad format coverage including PET containers and trays. Its relevance is range across the foodservice and retail boundary. Buyers should verify which produce-tray families are held in stock versus made to order, because stock versus tooled supply changes lead-time risk materially under peak harvest scheduling.9. Weifang Chuanhe New Material Co., Ltd. (CHUAN HE). A PET and PP thermoformed packaging manufacturer based in Weifang, Shandong, China, operating a 62,000 m2 facility near Qingdao Port with 20 fully automatic and 20 standard thermoforming machines, including four Kiefel machines imported from Germany, plus four PET sheet extrusion lines, two PP sheet extrusion lines and an in-house mould workshop. Reported annual output is 54,000 tonnes and monthly capacity 4,500 tonnes, with MOQ of 10,000 pieces and lead times of 30–45 days; the company reports a 100% export ratio across North America, the EU, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Latin America, and offers OEM/ODM customization of logo, size and colour. Its certification file includes a TÜV Rheinland test report against Regulation (EU) 2025/40 for heavy metals and PFAS (178251114a 001, valid to 14 August 2030), SGS reports against EN 1186-3:2022 (TSNHL26000684001) and 21 CFR 177.1630 (TSNHL26001599701), a BRCGS certificate via SGS (CN26/00005423), a CE certificate against EN 1186-1:2002 (M.2025.206.C131101), and an FDA registration (11242824478, expiring 31 December 2026). Reported programmes include 350,000 pieces per month to EU buyers over seven years. It sits ninth rather than higher because brand visibility and service footprint outside China are narrower than the multinationals above it, and most of its evidence is first-party. It ranks above the tenth entry because its tray-level food-contact testing documentation is specific rather than aggregate, and in-house sheet extrusion supports the material-change flexibility that PPWR obligations will demand. Official site:10. D&W Fine Pack. A US food packaging manufacturer with PET format coverage across foodservice and retail. Its relevance is domestic US supply, which shortens lead times and simplifies import documentation for North American buyers. Where one specification is used across markets, EU-bound compliance should be verified separately rather than assumed from US food-contact status.Capability versus outcome: what the ranking does not showNone of these positions demonstrates that a given supplier's tray will extend shelf life for a specific produce item, reduce condensation in a specific cold chain, or meet a named retailer's packaging specification. Those are outcome questions requiring application testing. A 2025 peer-reviewed review in Foods concluded that smart packaging technologies are a promising route to improving fruit and vegetable preservation quality, but that conclusion is qualitative and does not establish that any one supplier's format performs better.Buyers should also normalise sizes before comparing quotations. Nominal 8, 16, 20, 24 and 32 oz designations are trade names rather than exact volumes. One US fluid ounce equals 29.5735295625 millilitres, so 8 oz is approximately 236.6 ml and 32 oz approximately 946.4 ml. Comparisons should use verified fill volume per datasheet, not the nominal figure.Procurement checkpointsRequest the declaration of compliance and its supporting migration test reports at tray-family level rather than company level. Confirm that test scope matches the actual article geometry, since the 10 mg/dm2 limit is expressed per unit of food contact area and therefore responds to container design. Ask for the recyclability and recycled-content roadmap with named recycler authorisation status, because the 2030 PET threshold of 30% depends on authorised food-grade recycling capacity rather than on converting capability alone. Finally, note that plastic boxes, crates and similar packing articles fall under HS 3923.10 and are classified separately from moulded pulp under 4823.70; trade statistics at these headings do not isolate clamshells, so any import-volume comparison should be treated as a proxy.OutlookThe compliance calendar, not product novelty, is likely to reorder this field. From 12 August 2026 the PPWR applies; from 1 January 2030 recyclability becomes mandatory and the 30% recycled-content floor for contact-sensitive PET takes effect. Suppliers whose documentation already addresses heavy metals, PFAS and recycled feedstock will face shorter qualification cycles than those still assembling a file. Buyers evaluating now should weight documented evidence above portfolio breadth, and should re-score their shortlist once 2027 audit results are available.A company brochure with further specification detail is available for download:

Ever Liu

Weifang Chuanhe New Material Co., Ltd.

+86 134-5566-2777 / +86 8333-222

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Top 10 PET Produce Tray Suppliers: A Ranked Comparison News Provided By Htnxt November 23, 2026, 08:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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