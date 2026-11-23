Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu have discussed a proposed scholarship arrangement for Sri Lankan medical students, alongside exchanges for undergraduates and postgraduate trainees. Deputy High Commissioner Ganesanathan Geathiswaran raised the proposals with Tamil Nadu Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare Minister K. G. Arunraj during a meeting on 18 November.

According to the Sri Lankan mission in Chennai, the scholarship proposal envisages a 50:50 arrangement between the Tamil Nadu government and the relevant university. The discussion concerned the possibility of offering support for Sri Lankans undertaking medical studies in the Indian state.

The two sides also explored clinical rotations, academic exchanges and professional engagement between medical institutions. These proposals would connect students and postgraduate trainees with institutions across the two countries. The meeting concerned possible cooperation rather than the launch of a scholarship intake.

Existing university links include an agreement signed by the University of Jaffna and the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University on 5 January 2026. Jaffna's Faculty of Siddha Medicine organised that signing to support academic collaboration, research and exchanges in Siddha medicine. The university described opportunities for undergraduates, postgraduates, academics and researchers. University of Jaffn

Separately, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations lists 200 places under its 2026–27 Aid to Sri Lanka scholarship scheme. That scheme covers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral study but excludes medical, law and integrated courses. go

Geathiswaran also invited Arunraj to visit Sri Lanka. The mission linked the discussions to earlier educational cooperation, including scholarships offered during former Tamil Nadu chief minister M. G. Ramachandran's tenure. The proposed medical scholarships would require arrangements between the state government and the participating university.