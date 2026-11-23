Sri Lanka and Pakistan have discussed developing Buddhist pilgrimage trails as part of wider bilateral cooperation. High Commissioner Fred Senevirathne met Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Asim Iftikhar Ahmad at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on 2 November, with religious tourism among the subjects raised.

According to the Sri Lankan High Commission, Ahmad emphasised the value of religious tourism and proposed exploring a mechanism to develop pilgrimage trails between the two countries. The discussion covered possible arrangements for advancing that cooperation.

Senevirathne briefed the foreign secretary on developments in Sri Lanka, high-level visits, bilateral political consultations and the Joint Economic Commission meeting. He also congratulated Ahmad on taking up his appointment and expressed his intention to develop cooperation in areas of shared interest.

Ahmad said he was willing to give priority to the matters discussed and consider an appropriate timeframe for advancing proposed initiatives, according to the mission. He acknowledged Senevirathne's coordination with the Pakistani government during the preceding 18 months.

A. Christy Ruban, minister and head of chancery at the Sri Lankan High Commission, attended the meeting in the Pakistani capital. The mission published its account on 22 November, three weeks after the talks took place.

The pilgrimage proposal sits alongside the political and economic matters reviewed during the meeting. Senevirathne reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation during his posting. The discussion identified religious tourism as a further area for engagement between the two governments.