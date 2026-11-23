Sri Lanka's high commissioner in Islamabad has met Pakistani business leaders from healthcare, education, manufacturing and other sectors to encourage trade links and participation in Sri Lanka Expo 2027. The discussions included women-led enterprises and potential cooperation in electric vehicles, pharmaceuticals, food production and laboratory services.

High Commissioner Fred Senevirathne met women entrepreneurs working in healthcare, education, consultancy, fashion, leather products and professional training, according to the Sri Lankan mission. They discussed potential partnerships with Sri Lankan businesses and opportunities in education and services.

Separate discussions with electric vehicle manufacturing representatives covered sustainable mobility, emerging technologies and the development of the sector. Other meetings brought together businesses involved in manufacturing, imports, exports and pharmaceutical trading.

Senevirathne encouraged investors to consider trade, investment and joint ventures with Sri Lankan counterparts. He described the country's economic outlook as improving and offered the High Commission's assistance in establishing business connections. Minister and head of chancery A. Christy Ruban also attended.

Sri Lanka Expo 2027 is scheduled for 14 to 17 January. The official programme reserves the first three days for international buyers, with the final day open to the public. It includes business matchmaking and an investor forum alongside sector-focused activities. go

Pakistani companies interested in the exhibition can use its official website to register as buyers, investors or exhibitors. The High Commission has offered to facilitate connections with Sri Lankan businesses, providing a diplomatic contact point for companies exploring potential partners before travelling.