Fabindia has opened its second Sri Lankan store at One Galle Face Mall in Colombo, expanding its local partnership with The Swadeshi Industrial Works PLC. The Indian retailer now operates at two Colombo shopping centres, following the opening of its first Sri Lankan outlet at Havelock City Mall in August 2025.

The new branch, in Colombo 02, sells traditional Indian clothing and contemporary Western wear for women and men. The range also includes accessories, jewellery and bags, as well as home furnishings and gifts. That mix gives shoppers access to both the clothing and household lines at the new location.

Swadeshi chairperson Amari Wijewardene, deputy chairperson and managing director Chulodhara Samarasinghe and chief executive Amila Udawatte took part in the opening. One Galle Face Mall general manager Sachin Dhanawade and Indian CEO Forum Sri Lanka president Kishore Reddy also attended, according to the companies. Directors Pravir Samarasinghe, Thusantha Wijemanna and Kavinda Dias-Abeyesinghe were among the Swadeshi representatives at the event.

Samarasinghe pointed to interest among Sri Lankan customers in Fabindia's range as the retailer adds a second location. The expansion comes just over a year after its local debut and retains the same Sri Lankan partner. The new shop broadens the retailer's presence within Colombo.

The Havelock City Mall store remains part of the retailer's local network. The One Galle Face branch on the waterfront gives customers a second location in the city to shop the range, including home furnishings alongside the clothing and accessories collections.