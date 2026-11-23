Rear Admiral Dammika Wijewardana has been appointed deputy chief of staff of the Sri Lanka Navy with effect from 22 November. He will hold the position alongside his responsibilities as commander of the Northern Naval Area and the Navy's chief hydrographer, according to the service.

Navy Commander Vice Admiral Damian Fernando presented Wijewardana with his appointment letter at Naval Headquarters. The appointment adds a senior staff role to his current operational command and hydrographic responsibilities.

Wijewardana joined the Navy's Executive Branch in 1992 as an officer cadet in the tenth intake of the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University. He was commissioned as an acting sub lieutenant in 1994 and graduated from the university in 1996 with a degree in mechanical engineering.

His professional training included the Sub Lieutenant Technical Course at the Naval and Maritime Academy in 1999 and basic hydrography training with the Indian Navy in 2002. He subsequently attended staff courses in Bangladesh and the United States, followed by advanced hydrography training in India.

The Navy said he holds a master's degree in hydrography from Goa University and a master of philosophy in defence and strategic studies from the University of Madras. He was promoted to rear admiral in 2024.

His earlier appointments include commanding fast attack craft and the Fourth Fast Attack Flotilla, serving as provost marshal and director of the Naval Inspectorate, and leading the Northwestern and Southern Naval Areas. He has also served as director general of training and on the directing staff at the Defence Services Command and Staff College.