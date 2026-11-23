A Sri Lankan literary delegation presented a Sinhala adaptation of an Urdu poetry work to Sri Lanka's high commissioner in India during a visit to the mission in New Delhi on 19 November. The presentation followed a regional literature festival that brought writers from seven South Asian countries to the Indian capital.

Thameera Manju, chairman of the Sri Lankan literary organisation Sabuddhi, handed a copy of the adaptation of Naghmat-e-Masood to High Commissioner Mahishini Colonne. Professor Mohammad Masood Ahmed wrote the original work in Urdu. The adaptation was undertaken through Sabuddhi's Poetry Rain of Bharat initiative.

The High Commission said the project seeks to bring the ideas of the Urdu original to Sinhala readers using forms of expression familiar in Sinhala poetry. Manju attended the meeting with other members of the Sri Lankan delegation.

The presentation followed the 67th SAARC-FOSWAL Literature Festival, which ran from 15 to 18 November in New Delhi. The festival's theme was Earth Is Our Only Home. The High Commission reported that more than 200 writers and literary figures from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, the Maldives and Sri Lanka participated. The programme included more than 50 sessions, ranging from poetry readings and discussions of fiction to scholarly exchanges. go

The meeting gave the delegation an opportunity to share a specific project after those wider exchanges. The High Commission welcomed the presentation and described literary work of this kind as a way to deepen cultural ties between Sri Lanka and India. For Sinhala readers, the adaptation offers a route into a work originally written in Urdu.