The Sri Lanka Navy said it recovered approximately 460 kg of Kendu leaves during searches along two beaches in Kalpitiya on 20 November.

Personnel attached to SLNS Vijaya in the Northwestern Naval Command inspected 12 sacks found near the Kappaladi and Sinnamukkarai shorelines. The Navy described the consignment as smuggled and said it suspected those transporting it had abandoned the sacks because of naval surveillance.

The Navy said the consignment would be handed to Kalpitiya Police for further legal action.