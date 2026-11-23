Two Pakistani business representatives have expressed interest in Sri Lanka's financial sector and in attending Sri Lanka Expo 2027 after meeting High Commissioner Fred Senevirathne in Islamabad. The talks took place at the envoy's official residence on 17 November, according to the Sri Lankan High Commission.

The visitors were Amjad Hasan Qureshi, patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, and Haji Asad, identified by the mission as a National Bank of Pakistan manager. Senevirathne briefed them on Sri Lanka's economy and encouraged them to explore commercial links with local businesses.

Qureshi and Asad expressed interest in potential opportunities, particularly in financial services, and in using the exhibition to meet prospective Sri Lankan partners. The High Commissioner invited both to visit Sri Lanka and engage with relevant business institutions.

He also outlined the exhibition's role in bringing international buyers and investors into contact with Sri Lankan companies. The talks concerned possible future cooperation and business introductions.

Sri Lanka Expo 2027 is scheduled for 14 to 17 January. Its official programme includes an investor forum, sector-specific sessions and structured business matchmaking. The first three days are reserved for international buyers, while the fourth day is open to the public. go

The High Commission encouraged the visitors to identify suitable counterparts before pursuing business collaboration. Prospective participants can register through the exhibition's official website as buyers or investors. The meeting offered a starting point for introductions, with the visitors indicating an interest in travelling to explore potential partnerships.