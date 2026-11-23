The Sri Lanka Navy held a Christian commemoration and thanksgiving service at St. Lucia's Cathedral in Kotahena on 20 November ahead of its 76th anniversary. The service brought together serving and retired personnel, relatives and clergy to remember those who died and pray for the naval community.

The Navy Christian Council organised the service, which was attended by Navy Commander Vice Admiral Damian Fernando. The Bishop of Anuradhapura, Nishantha Sagara Jayamanne, led the worship alongside eight religious dignitaries representing Roman Catholic and other Christian denominations, according to the Navy.

Prayers were offered for naval personnel wounded in action, those currently serving and those who have retired. Family members were also included in the blessings. The service remembered personnel who lost their lives during their service and included prayers over the Naval Ensign and flags representing naval commands.

Former Navy commanders and retired senior officers attended alongside Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Ravindra Tissera. Officers from the Navy's Board of Management and Christian Council, sailors and other worshippers were also present.

The gathering formed part of religious observances ahead of Navy Day on 9 December. The cathedral service took place before the anniversary itself, with participants joining in remembrance and thanksgiving rather than marking the founding date on the day.

The Christian Council has organised the joint service for 35 consecutive years, the Navy said. Its annual observance provides a setting for serving personnel and veterans to worship together, with families participating in prayers for those who continue to serve and those whose naval careers have ended.