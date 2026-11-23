Islandwide Scientific has appointed Mangala Nanayakkara as managing director and named three other members of its leadership team as it expands scientific equipment and technical services for Sri Lankan laboratories, researchers and industrial customers. The appointments cover financial management, operations, technology, data innovation, sales and marketing.

Nanayakkara previously spent 20 years as the company's director of finance and operations. A fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka, she also served as an executive director of a Sri Lankan business group, according to the company.

Thesath Nanayakkara and Yasas Nanayakkara have joined the advisory board, while Dhammika Silva has been appointed general manager. Silva brings 30 years of experience in strategic operations management.

Thesath Nanayakkara will oversee technology and data innovation. He holds a doctorate in computational and applied mathematics from the University of Pittsburgh and graduated in mathematics and industrial statistics from the University of Colombo. His experience includes quantitative strategy and work as a machine learning scientist in the United States.

Yasas Nanayakkara has 15 years of sales and marketing experience. He is a chartered marketer and holds an MBA from the University of Southern Queensland in Australia.

Mangala Nanayakkara said the company would strengthen its technical capabilities, international partnerships and customer support while responding to the scientific community's changing requirements.

The company plans to develop its range of internationally sourced scientific and analytical equipment and expand installation, training, repair, field calibration and preventive maintenance services. Its technical team operates with support from an engineering workshop at its Colombo head office. Product and service enquiries are available through islandwidesci.