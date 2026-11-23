MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) The Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday described their seat-sharing discussions for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as positive, with leaders from both parties expressing confidence that an agreement would be finalised soon.

The discussions focussed on the initial issues concerning the alliance, with both parties indicating that there was mutual trust and a willingness to take the partnership forward. Leaders also said the next round of talks would take place on Tuesday.

Speaking to IANS, Uttar Pradesh Congress President, Aradhana Misra Mona said the discussions had been positive and that both sides were committed to strengthening the alliance.

"Positive discussions took place. All the things that we had to initially discuss have been discussed. There is trust between both sides, and both want to take this alliance forward strongly. This is our full effort. And I would not call it just an effort; I would say that both sides are fully successful in this regard. We will strengthen this alliance, not just contest the elections but win them, and form the government in 2027," she said.

Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam also expressed confidence that the two parties would reach an agreement soon.

"Both parties are in agreement; they trust each other and will manage things jointly. This is all but settled, and an agreement will be reached in a respectful manner. It will happen very soon. We will let you know and inform you later, once the details have been mutually decided," he said.

Samajwadi Party MP, Ram Gopal Yadav said the meeting had concluded in a cordial atmosphere and that the discussions would continue.

"The discussion has not ended; the meeting has ended. The discussion is positive, can't you see it from the faces? When there is complexity, it takes time, and when there is no complexity, it doesn't," he remarked.

Yadav further said both parties had listened to each other's views and were likely to finalise the alliance within the next two to three days.

"The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to each other's points of view, and we will soon finalise this alliance and inform you about it. We will complete the process within the next two to three days. The next meeting will take place tomorrow," he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari criticised the proposed alliance, questioning its prospects and alleging that both parties were coming together only to gain political power.

He said the INDIA Bloc had proved to be a failed experiment and alleged that differences between the Congress and SP over seat-sharing reflected their internal discord.

Ansari further claimed that the two parties were ignoring public concerns and that their attempts to project unity ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections had been exposed.

BJP National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain also took a swipe at the seat-sharing negotiations, saying both parties were struggling to decide how many seats each would contest.

"They have to decide who will contest how many seats and how many they are willing to lose. Last time, the Congress contested the highest number of seats but won only two. The Congress is now putting pressure on the Samajwadi Party over seat-sharing as both parties want to expand their presence. The BJP will win the elections and form the government," Hussain said.