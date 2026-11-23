Myanmar Drug Cartels Turn To Huji, Neo JMB To Revive Smuggling Networks In India
- Jihadi Islami (HuJI) has been working in close coordination with its proxies in India to intensify the smuggling of narcotics, arms, and ammunition.
Intelligence inputs suggest that the HuJI and its proxies have been directed by Myanmar-based cartels to ramp up their operations following an intensified crackdown on narcotics smuggling by Indian agencies.
An Intelligence Bureau official said that these cartels are looking to pool in as many resources as possible to further the drug trade.
“They are desperate as the Indian agencies have cracked down on narcotics smuggling in a big way, following the declaration made by the Narendra Modi government to make India drug-free,” the official said.
Agencies such as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have been working round the clock to curb drug trafficking across the country. Their multi-pronged strategy involves identifying and dismantling drug cartels, tracking their operatives, mapping supply chains and detecting the routes used for smuggling narcotics.
“The agencies have mapped operatives working at both the highest and lowest levels, and this has posed a major challenge to drug cartels,” the official said.
Narcotics and arms smuggling are not new activities for HuJI. However, over the past few years, the outfit has shifted much of its focus towards regrouping and establishing proxy networks in India.
Another official said that the cartels, especially the ones operating out of Myanmar, will look to rope in more such groups to further narcotics smuggling.In addition to the HuJI, the cartels are also reaching out to the Neo-Jamaat
- Mujahideen, Bangladesh (Neo JMB) to be part of the narcotics smuggling racket, the official said.
This is a clear sign that the cartels want to bounce back in the wake of the huge losses they have suffered in recent times.
Another official said that the HuJI has many proxies operating in the northeastern states and West Bengal.
They have remained largely silent for a few years now. However, intelligence inputs point towards renewed activity by these groups. The main aim is to aid the cartels to move the drugs into India.
The HuJI benefits from this as it would also look to create a route to smuggle arms and ammunition with the intention of carrying out terror attacks in India.
Further, they would be paid handsomely by the cartels, which in turn would help in funding terror operations in India, the official said.
The HuJI is well-versed in the trade and has in the past exploited porous stretches of the India-Bangladesh-Myanmar borders to smuggle arms and narcotics.
The HuJI has experience in smuggling Yaba from Myanmar through Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura into Bangladesh as well. The HuJI's operational zone stretches from Chittagong south through Cox Bazar to the Myanmar border.
The outfit has also used the border districts in West Bengal and Assam to smuggle drugs and weapons.
Officials say that when it comes to narcotics smuggling, the activities of the HuJI had remained largely low-key for some years.
The outfit had been concentrating on rebuilding its network after operations by Indian and Bangladeshi agencies severely weakened its organisational structure. The successive crackdowns also left HuJI facing a financial crunch, forcing it to depend on robberies and extortion to generate funds and sustain its activities.
However, the HuJI wants to return in a big way and is in need of funds. The narcotics cartels have understood the desperation of the HuJI and hence decided to rope in the terror outfit to ramp up narcotic smuggling in India.
The HuJI is unlikely to operate directly when it comes to smuggling or arms and narcotics.
At a time when it is rebuilding, it would not want unwanted heat on it and hence would deploy as many proxy groups as possible in India and also within Bangladesh to further the smuggling racket undertaken by the cartels in Myanmar, an official said.
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