Intelligence inputs suggest that the HuJI and its proxies have been directed by Myanmar-based cartels to ramp up their operations following an intensified crackdown on narcotics smuggling by Indian agencies.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that these cartels are looking to pool in as many resources as possible to further the drug trade.

“They are desperate as the Indian agencies have cracked down on narcotics smuggling in a big way, following the declaration made by the Narendra Modi government to make India drug-free,” the official said.

Agencies such as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have been working round the clock to curb drug trafficking across the country. Their multi-pronged strategy involves identifying and dismantling drug cartels, tracking their operatives, mapping supply chains and detecting the routes used for smuggling narcotics.

“The agencies have mapped operatives working at both the highest and lowest levels, and this has posed a major challenge to drug cartels,” the official said.

Narcotics and arms smuggling are not new activities for HuJI. However, over the past few years, the outfit has shifted much of its focus towards regrouping and establishing proxy networks in India.

Another official said that the cartels, especially the ones operating out of Myanmar, will look to rope in more such groups to further narcotics smuggling.