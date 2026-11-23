MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday paid tributes to late Vishwa Hindu Parishad President Ashok Singhal and BJP leader and late Delhi Assembly member Mange Ram Garg on their 100th and 90th birth anniversaries, respectively, remembering their contributions to social service, nation-building and the development of pilgrimage sites across the country. The tribute series, called 'Do Mahapurush – Ek Sankalp', was held at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi on Monday.

Addressing a gathering held in their memory at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, Gupta said both leaders had devoted their lives to public welfare and worked towards bringing different sections of society together.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of you because we have gathered here to remember personalities like Ashok Singhal and Mange Ram Garg, who made their lives an example of dedication to social service and the rebuilding of the nation. They continuously worked to unite society and established themselves as role models by devoting themselves completely to moving forward on this path,” she said.

Recalling her interactions with Mange Ram Garg, who was affectionately known as 'Bauji', the Chief Minister said the advice he had given her during her younger days continued to guide her in everyday life.

“I reminisce about all that he told me in my younger days. All of it is still very useful in our day-to-day life,” she said.

Speaking about Ashok Singhal, Gupta highlighted his contributions beyond his organisational responsibilities as the BJP's state president.

She said he had worked as a public representative, social leader and reformer, with a particular focus on supporting women from disadvantaged communities and providing education to underprivileged children.

Gupta also recalled Singhal's efforts to draw attention to the development of pilgrimage centres, saying he believed that religious destinations should not be left behind while cities and other parts of the country progressed.

“When our devotees visit a pilgrimage site, we see development taking place across the country and in cities, but these pilgrimage sites are often left behind. I don't know why. However, he was the first to draw attention to this issue and emphasise that the development of pilgrimage sites is the greatest form of development,” she said.

She added that Singhal had undertaken several initiatives to connect pilgrimage sites across the country and improve their development.

Recalling his various public initiatives, Gupta mentioned the 'Shivanjali' programme, which he had organised to bring people together.

She said such programmes reflected his commitment to serving society and promoting religious and cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister also described Singhal's decision to donate his body for medical research as one of his most memorable acts of service, highlighting his commitment to society even beyond his lifetime.

Gupta said the lives and contributions of both leaders continued to serve as examples of dedication to public welfare and the larger goal of national development.