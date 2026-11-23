

Michael Burry named Apple, Costco and Walmart as stocks investors turn to for shelter early in a selloff.

He said the market's“generals” held up for six months after the 2000 peak and seven to eight months after the 2007 peak. The VIX briefly topped 40, a level Burry associates with four previous market bottoms.

With tech leaders now caught in the broader market slide,“The Big Short” investor Michael Burry is watching Apple (AAPL), Costco (COST) and Walmart (WMT) for a pattern that took six months to play out after the 2000 peak and seven to eight months after the 2007 peak.

In both downturns, Burry said, investors held on to a handful of familiar companies long after they started selling other stocks. He calls them the market's“generals.”

Apple, Costco and Walmart held up better than the broader market last week. The S & P 500 fell 8.6%, and the Nasdaq 100 lost 10.4%, while Apple fell 3.8%, Costco slipped 0.4%, and Walmart edged down just 0.1%.

Apple, Costco And Walmart Hold Their Ground

“The tech leaders have now joined in the fun. The generals are still standing. It may be a few months before we know,” Burry told readers of Cassandra Unchained. By“generals,” he meant companies like Apple, Costco, and Walmart. Their shares look expensive to him relative to their growth, yet investors still turn to them for shelter early in a selloff.

According to Burry, the shelter lasted about six months after the market peaked in 2000 and seven to eight months after the 2007 peak. The COVID crash was the only time since then that he recalled seeing the generals fall. Its staying power is why Burry rarely bets against Apple.“It is like Costco. Once in a blue moon I take my chances. It's just permacostly,” he said in August.

The two retailers also gave shareholders fresh reasons to hold on ahead of Thanksgiving. Walmart raised its full-year outlook last week, while Costco declared a $30-a-share special dividend payable on Dec. 4.

Burry Sees Echoes Of 4 Market Bottoms

Wall Street's fear gauge nearly doubled in a week. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), which tracks expected swings in the S & P 500 over the next 30 days, touched 40.03 on Friday before closing at 35.89, up from 19.30 a week earlier.

“The 2018 Fed rate hike selloff, the COVID selloff, the 2022 meme stock bust and tech stock selloff, the 2025 Tariff Tantrum all saw the VIX get to these levels near the bottom,” Burry said. He cautioned that the VIX could still climb and stocks could fall further.

When asked whether he would use a rebound to rebuild his bearish bets, Burry said,“History says there will be big rallies. I plan to take advantage.” He added that relying too heavily on past patterns could cloud his judgment.

Earlier in the week, Burry said he might let AI stocks run before betting against them again. By his estimate, bear-market rallies averaged 22% in the 1930s and 2000s. He also said he would be comfortable holding 30% to 40% in cash equivalents while waiting for better buying opportunities.

Burry Takes Profits On NVDA Puts And Hedges For A Bounce

By Friday, Burry had locked in gains on half his Nvidia (NVDA) puts and half his puts on the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH). He kept his April 2027 Nasdaq 100 puts and sold about a third of his calls on animal-health company Zoetis.

His Nvidia calls gave him some protection if the stock rebounded.“Those are a hedge. I don't think of them as directional. Paired to my remaining puts it amounts to a straddle,” Burry said.

Burry used a put with a $4 strike to explain why he might take profits while a stock is still falling. If the stock drops from $10 to $5 and investors expect bigger swings, the put could sell for $2. He could collect that $2 immediately. To get more by holding until expiration, he'd need the stock to finish below $2.

Burry bought stocks outright during the dot-com crash and turned to long-dated calls, known as LEAPS, in 2020:“In 2000, I did not use LEAPs. I just went long stocks. I used LEAPS in 2020, and that is more typical.” He said that he would use them more when he sees enough bargains to justify a bigger bet.

Burry's Boardroom Wish List Runs From NVDA To BABA

Meanwhile, Burry made a tongue-in-cheek offer to join the boards of Lululemon, Nvidia, Sprouts Farmers Market and MercadoLibre.“Ah heck, throw JD and Alibaba in there, as none of these will happen,” he said.

“It seems to me some companies need a different kind of voice in the boardroom. LULU has far too many board members and should shrink their board. NVDA needs someone that won't BS or phone it in. JD needs someone to tell them why a massive stock buyback here would change everything.” Burry said.

JD's cash is also part of his buyback pitch. Burry estimated that the retailer held about $20 a share in net cash, including long-term securities, yet it bought back no shares in its latest quarter. He had added to his JD calls expiring in 2029 and disclosed on Friday that he had increased his MercadoLibre position by 20%.

Burry Picks MOH Over UNH And Sits Out SPCX

Burry favored Molina Healthcare over UnitedHealth after Molina held up well in Friday's selloff:“I prefer MOH to UNH. MOH has a much steeper ramp ahead of it.”

However, he saw little reason to bet on or against SpaceX.“SPCX I am not interested one way or another. Elon stocks tend to follow their own rules.” He also said Intuit was still too expensive and he needed to learn more about Fair Isaac before forming a view.

On whether weakness in AI cloud stocks made Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Apollo or BlackRock worth shorting, Burry left the question open:“I am looking at something similar. It is a good thought. I haven't come to a good investment conclusion yet.”

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