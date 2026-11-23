India A captain Tilak Varma has come under heavy scrutiny following his controversial post-match remarks after the team's 48-run defeat to Pakistan A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 Group A clash at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday, November 22.

India A suffered a defeat at the hands of arch-rivals after they were bundled out for 265 in 49.1 overs while chasing a 314-run target. Despite Tilak Varma's gritty 100 off 149 balls and contributions from Abhishek Sharma (70 off 42) and Shahbaz Ahmed (56 off 49), India A's middle-order collapse and mounting required run rate proved too steep.

The match also witnessed a verbal altercation between India and Pakistan players, adding extra edge to an already tense clash before Pakistan A sealed a 48-run win and qualified for the semifinal.

Also Read:Rising Stars Asia Cup: Pakistan A Defeats India A Despite Varma 100

Tilak Varma's Post-Match Remarks Spark Scrutiny

As India suffered a defeat at the hands of Pakistan A, just over a week after India U19 defeated Pakistan in a high-profile youth clash, the reversal in Doha hit harder, especially captain Tilak Varma's post-match comments about lacking batting support, especially from the middle order after Shahbaz Ahmed's dismissal.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after defeat, Tilak apparently blamed the lack of support from other batters at the crease, specifically lamenting Shahbaz Ahmed's dismissal when India looked to accelerate. The southpaw also stated that he would have won the match if another batter had stayed with him at the crease.

“The way Abhishek Sharma started and, in between again, the way Shahbaz has given a partnership with me, that was crucial. But unfortunately, when we wanted to accelerate, Shahbaz got out,” Tilak said.

“Otherwise, if he could have stayed for another two overs, something like that, then I could have finished the game," he added.

Tilak Varma said,“the way Abhishek and Shahbaz played with me was good. Unfortunately Shahbaz got out trying to accelerate, I could've won the match if I had got support”. Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 23, 2026

Tilak Varma and Shahbaz Ahmed shared a 112-run stand for the seventh wicket, with the latter scoring 56 off 49 balls while the former contributed 52 off 60 balls to rebuild India A's chase from 129/6, only for Shahbaz's dismissal in the 44th over to trigger a late slide.

After Shahbaz's dismissal at 241/7, India A lost the remaining three wickets, including Tilak Varma, for 24 runs, as they were bowled out for 265 in 49.1 overs, handing Pakistan A a 48-run win and sparking sharp debate over Varma's tempo and post-match comments.

Fans Question Tilak Varma's Accountability As Captain

Tilak Varma's post-match remarks as India A captain have sparked debate and criticism on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts criticising the captain for appearing to shift responsibility onto his teammates.

Taking to their X handles, many fans questioned Tilak's accountability, arguing that his slow scoring rate had put pressure on the other batters during the chase. Several also criticised him for suggesting that Shahbaz's dismissal cost India A the match, pointing to his own innings of 100 off 149 balls.

Another section of fans compared Tilak's comments with MS Dhoni's leadership approach, arguing that a captain should take responsibility for a defeat rather than publicly blame teammates. Some also questioned his approach during the middle overs, pointing out that his inability to rotate the strike put pressure on the batters at the other end.

@vikrantgupta73 Winning and loosing is a part of game but why throw your teammates under the bus. It is pathetic Guddu (@nammu_92) November 23, 2026

@vikrantgupta73 Those in between 45-50 overs where he played without intent will make him regret.

- Bijendra B Rajput (@brajput868) November 23, 2026

@vikrantgupta73 Such distasteful take. He should've taken all the blame. I know others failed too, but it was his innings that made us lose

- sRhCult (@Partofmegamafia) November 23, 2026

@vikrantgupta73 the AUDACITY to blame his teammates!

If any other batsman could have given me support, then I could have finished the game.

- Ravi Anand (@Rac2296) November 23, 2026

@vikrantgupta73 This Tilak guy is so full of me, me, me! Absolute nonsensical comments from captain.

- Anup Kumar (@Anuptalks) November 23, 2026

@vikrantgupta73 Tilak will never be able to forgive Shahbaz for he tried to accelerate there. Unacceptable.

- pseudoengineer (@pseudoer) November 23, 2026

@vikrantgupta73 I remember you discussed about this batting when he was consuming too many dot balls & amp; was not rotating strike in T20Is as well...

The post match statement about team mates sound absurd, when u r the reason of their dismissals by consuming almost 14 overs of DOT (83 balls)...

- Praneet Samaiya (@praneetsamaiya) November 23, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra This statement clearly proves that he is not fit to be a leader. He didn't rotate strike when Abhishek was playing so well. Created unnecessary pressure on others.

- CA Anurag Sharma (@caanuragwriter) November 23, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Statements like this clearly show he's not fit to be a captain. He should do some introspection.

- DelJargon (@DelJargon) November 23, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra 100 off 149 in a 314 chase, and then 'I could've won with support'? A captain owns the loss in public, rest is for the dressing room.

- Saurabh Vyas (@SaurabhVyas_20) November 23, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra The issue with him is that he believes everything he says is correct. The team lost because of his innings, his inability to rotate the strike was pathetic and cost India the match.

- The Slogger (@the_Slogger) November 23, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra He played half of the overs of innings with strike rate of 67. Dotted maximum balls that builds pressure on team mates and they out when they trying to accelerate inning and now putting blame on them. Are you for real bro?

- Amit chaudhari (@Amit5535) November 23, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra I don't get his statement. What was he trying to do on the field playing test cricket. #INDvsPak

- Shuvlendu Kumar (@Shuvlendu) November 23, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra This Namboori made 100 in 149 balls and he talks about winning the match

- VJ Speaks (@vinayjha7) November 23, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra What made Kohli the greatest chase master in ODIs was his ability to rotate strike without taking risk. Tilak played completely opposite.

- Homielander (@burgerstrike) November 23, 2026

The truth is, if Shahbaz had received some support at the other end, we could have won the match. It was the pressure created by Tilak Varma that eventually forced Shahbaz to throw his wicket away. The captain's performance was poor, but his statement was even worse.

- Mubarak (@mubarak_1106) November 23, 2026

the art of making sure everyone else gets the blame and yet somehow, his place in the side is never questioned

how many aura points did rajat gain by deciding not to play under his captaincy?

- flavs (@FlaviaNagpal) November 23, 2026

Respect for Dhoni keeps increasing after seeing statements like these.

He's played hundreds of criminal knocks but has never thrown another teammate under the bus

- mutual (@mutualstark) November 23, 2026

India could've won the match if Tilak Verma supported Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Instead of taking responsibility, he's busy blaming others.

Why is he not accepting that he was the main reason behind the loss? Aarya ️ (@Vitamin_Vk18) November 23, 2026

the lack of accountability is actually crazy. what support are you even yapping abt??

- riri ♡ (@riddikulusriri) November 23, 2026

Meanwhile, India A will have to win their final group stage match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, November 24, in order to officially qualify for the semifinal. The Tilak Varma-led side won their opening match against Nepal by 306 runs.

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