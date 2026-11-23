

The company announced that Claire Bramley, currently CFO of Xero, will join PayPal as executive vice president and CFO on Feb. 1, 2027.

Kartik Mani from American Express will join as president and head of Consumer Financial Services & Venmo. PayPal also announced the appointment of Brian J. Lee to its board of directors, effective Nov. 30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) on Friday announced several leadership changes, including the appointment of a new CFO and new heads for its consumer financial services, payments, and AI operations, after which Clear Street believes a sale of the company has a“lower likelihood.”

Clear Street Says Leadership Changes Will Increase PayPal's Turnaround Effort

According to a report in TheFly, the analyst said that PayPal's four senior executive appointments signal that there is "still a long way to go" for the company's turnaround effort.

Clear Street added that this also increases execution risks and "substantially" reduces the probability that PayPal will sell itself in the near-to-medium term.

The firm has a 'Hold' rating and a $62 price target on PYPL shares.

PayPal's New Leadership

The company announced that Claire Bramley, currently CFO of Xero, will join PayPal as executive vice president and CFO on Feb. 1, 2027, succeeding Jamie Miller, who has served as chief financial and operating officer.

Kartik Mani, currently president of Global Network and Partner Services at American Express, will join as president and head of Consumer Financial Services & Venmo.

Suzan Kereere, who currently leads PayPal's Global Markets business, will take over as president and head of Payment Services & Crypto.

Juan Rio from Brightstar will join PayPal on Nov. 30 as executive vice president of AI Business Transformation & Operations.

PayPal also announced that its Chief Risk Officer Aaron Webster will leave the company, with Ratinder Bedi, senior vice president of Credit and Fraud Risk, serving as interim head of the Risk organization.

PayPal announced the appointment of Brian J. Lee to its board of directors, effective Nov. 30.

PYPL Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PYPL stock was 'bearish' at the time of writing.

One user said,“$PYPL I'm most interested in the new venmo head. Seems like he is the guy for credit and lending. Bank charter when?”

Another user said,“$PYPL hey atleast they got rid of the CFO lady that made the stock crash on every conference call, lol. hopefully we get some relief soon.”

PYPL stock is down nearly 8% year-to-date.

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