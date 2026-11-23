MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 23 (IANS) New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said his side treated the drawn first Test against India at the Basin Reserve as equivalent to a victory, adding that the team had recognised after day four's play that survival was the only realistic target.

The match was called off with about an hour left on day five, as Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips held off India for 43 overs to guide the hosts to 239/5 in their second innings. "I think there's an inherent sort of group speak around these things and an understanding like always talking about what does the team need from you at any given point and that's going to vary and change based on the game situation and the conditions.

"And so we knew already yesterday that a win for us was a draw here and so whatever was required to be done for each individual just to understand in their own games and in the conditions what were required and I thought the guys played their roles incredibly well," Walter was quoted as saying by Sport Nation.

The second and final Test begins at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday. Walter also said the four points from the draw could prove valuable in the World Test Championship (WTC), where the race to reach the final has often been decided by the narrowest of margins.

"If you can't win one, then you certainly want to walk away with a draw. Those four points, you don't know how important they're going to be in the long run, but we've seen finalists being decided by one or two points.

"But beyond the points, obviously, the way it was done and the grit and determination the guys had to show, look, it's one thing if a pitch is flat, it is fair enough, you've still got to go out there and bat, and you've got to get the job done. So the guys were excellent, applied themselves incredibly well," added Walter.

Mitchell and Phillips came together midway through the second session when Tom Blundell was caught behind off Anshul Kamboj. The decision raised a few questions, as the sound spike did not seem to match the moment the ball passed the bat.

From there, the pair mounted a defiant rearguard effort on a slow, lifeless pitch. New Zealand scored at under two runs an over in the afternoon, went seven consecutive overs without a run at one stage, and added only 33 runs in the final session. Mitchell batted for just under five hours for his unbeaten 49 off 186 balls, while Phillips made 26 not out off 126 deliveries.

Mitchell shared the credit for New Zealand escaping with a draw with the batters who had laid the foundation earlier in the innings. "Pretty chipper right now. To walk away with a draw after a long few days in the field, and I thought the way we built partnerships throughout there, Devon (Conway) and Rachin (Ravindra) and Toey (Henry Nicholls), they did a lot of hard work early and then nice for me and GP (Phillips) to be there at the end."

He also said the secret to being so dogged against India was staying in the moment and repeating the same routine, especially as the second new ball approached. "You're just trying to be as present as you can and just find ways to keep repeating that over and over again.

“And we knew there were some tough challenges with a new ball coming up and things like that. And to get through that, then it's just keep trying to repeat it over and again and here we are."