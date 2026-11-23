Forex Today 23/11: NZD/USD At 17-Year Low
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) NZD/USD has reached a fresh 17-year low, making it the most notable move in the Forex market today. The Kiwi traded as low as around 0.5460 in early trading, its weakest level since March 2009 and its tenth consecutive daily decline. The 20-year average is approximately 0.70, so this is a very large departure from its long-term norm. Most of the 2026 decline reflects an adverse rate differential, but last week's leg lower looks more like risk-off selling driven by the equity rout. US stock futures are rebounding strongly this morning after Friday's violent selloff, with Nasdaq 100 futures up about 3% and S&P 500 futures up about 2% in Asian trading so far. Friday's closes were severe: the S&P 500 fell 3.7% to 6,910.39, the Nasdaq Composite lost 5.3% to 22,617.73, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.9% to 48,147.33. The S&P 500 and Dow both confirmed corrections, more than 10% below their record closing highs, and the S&P 500 recorded its seventh consecutive daily decline. A jump in futures after such a fall is a notable development, but it is far from a confirmed bottom. A wipeout in AI-related stocks was the main driver last week. Taiwanese shares saw their biggest weekly decline since 1990, while the Philadelphia semiconductor index lost 17.1%. The Nasdaq Composite is now down for 2026, having had a gain of almost 19% through early October. Anthropic's record IPO failed to reassure investors, with its share price falling by more than 8% from its open Friday. Taiwan has tightened short-selling rules, China's exchanges have eased margin-financing requirements, and South Korea is considering a stabilisation fund. The US Dollar has eased from its 19-month high as confidence partially recovers. Traders have also reduced bets on an aggressive Fed response, and the CME FedWatch tool now shows a 95% probability of a 0.25% hike at the December 8–9 meeting and a 5% chance of a hold. This is notable because it contrasts with last week's hawkish minutes: the market is currently pricing a standard hike, not a 0.50% move. The greenback nevertheless remains strong, keeping EUR/USD below 1.1000 and USD/JPY above 159 at times today. AUD/USD is rebounding after nine consecutive daily losses, gaining 0.4% to around $0.6641. That is a recovery from a very weak level, not a trend reversal. It also highlights the difference between Australian and New Zealand Dollar price action this morning: the Aussie is bouncing, while the Kiwi remains pinned near its lowest level since 2009. This divergence makes NZD/USD's weakness more notable. Bitcoin has extended its rebound after Friday's sharp fall, trading around $61,229, up 0.6%, while Ethereum is near $1,730. The move is consistent with a modest improvement in risk appetite, but it remains close to weekend support in the low $60,000s. A sustained recovery requires more than a single-session bounce, particularly after such a sharp decline.
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