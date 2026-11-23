MENAFN - Daily Forex) Some crypto selloffs leave a clear place to shelter. Bitcoin (BTC) holds up, a large sector separates from the pack, or capital waits in stablecoins for another turn. This week offered much less comfort. Bitcoin weakened with the wider crypto market, participation narrowed again, and even the stronger liquid assets were mostly losing ground.

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That changes the useful question. Picking the week's worst performer says little when damage is this widespread. The more revealing test is where selling was lighter, where it became unusually deep, and whether any part of the market attracted enough participation to alter the broader direction.

Without a clear refuge, any recovery will need participation to improve across the market rather than depend on one chart turning first Loses Market Share as Selling Spreads Across Crypto

The total crypto market capitalization stood near $2.03 trillion after a week in which a broad cap-weighted estimate fell roughly 6.75%. Only 11 of the top 100 assets were positive over seven days, while 89 were negative. In a cleaned group of 39 top-50 risk assets, three rose and 36 fell. The median decline was 7.55%.

Bitcoin dominance slipped to 58.60%, about 1.7 percentage points below the previous week's level. BTC often gains share during broad weakness. Its share fell while the wider market contracted. Across seven completed daily candles, Bitcoin lost 6.29%, compared with a 1.81% gain for XRP and a 0.13% loss for Solana.

Weakness crossed categories. Payments and value-transfer assets had the least-damaged sector median at a loss of 6.27%, followed by DeFi and oracle assets at 7.55%. Privacy assets lost 8.03% at the median, large layer-one networks lost 8.31%, and established meme tokens lost 8.34%. The market had relative holdouts, not a healthy leadership group Holds Up as Bitcoin, Avalanche and Uniswap Face PressureBitcoin (BTC/USD) Struggles Below Key Moving Averages

Bitcoin traded from $55,106 to $66,100 across seven completed Coinbase daily candles and lost 6.29% from the first open to the final close.

At the time of writing, data provided by TradingView placed BTC near $58,890, below its 20-day simple moving average around $69,213 and its 50-day average near $76,619.

BTC/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

That position beneath both averages confirms that the weakness extends beyond a single bad session. The distance from the 20-day average also shows how much work a recovery would face before the short-term trend could look constructive again. The more useful market-wide point is Bitcoin's relative behavior. Its decline exceeded XRP's and Solana's over the same completed window, while Bitcoin dominance also retreated. The largest asset therefore failed to cushion the broad result this week.

The completed range low near $55,106 is the nearest reference for whether Bitcoin's weekly contraction extends. Closes below it would deepen the alignment with the wider market decline, while recovery toward the distant 20-day average would require a much broader repair/USD Shows Relative Strength Despite Weak Market Momentum

By contrast, XRP was the clearest liquid relative holdout in this group. It gained 1.81% across the same completed window, trading between $0.8590 and $1.0073. That result was substantially stronger than the losses in Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Uniswap.

XRP/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

XRP remained below its 20-day average near $1.0497 and its 50-day average near $1.2238, with its quote around $0.9143. The chart shows relative resilience rather than an established uptrend. Buyers kept XRP from following the market's weakest assets, yet they did not reclaim levels that would indicate broader momentum.

The completed-window low near $0.8590 now matters more than the fact that XRP won a relative comparison. Closes near that area alongside improving breadth would preserve the resilience. A move below it while the market remains broadly negative would narrow the distinction between XRP and the rest of the field (AVAX/USD) Falls as Layer-One Performance Diverges

Meanwhile, Avalanche lost 7.49% across the seven completed candles, moving between $6.006 and $7.342. Its quote near $6.48 sat below its 20-day average around $7.718 and its 50-day average near $8.904.

AVAX/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

That performance places AVAX on the weaker side of the large layer-one group. Solana lost 0.13% over the comparable completed window, creating a meaningful split between two liquid networks commonly grouped under the same sector label. Their roughly 7.4-percentage-point difference shows that demand varied substantially inside the sector.

For AVAX, closes within the completed range would mark a modest stabilization, while a move below its low would extend the decline. The distant 20-day average would require a more substantial change. Until that recovery develops, AVAX remains an example of established infrastructure participating in the broader decline (UNI/USD) Holds Up Better Than Its DeFi Peers

Uniswap lost 3.05% across the completed window. It traded between $4.1830 and $5.4512 before reaching roughly $4.56. UNI also remained below its 20-day average near $5.93 and its 50-day average near $6.80.

UNI/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

The DeFi and oracle group had a median loss of 7.55% on rolling seven-day data, while UNI's completed-candle decline was smaller. That makes the pair useful as a contrast within an already weak category rather than as an illiquid outlier. Uniswap is an established asset with active USD trading, and its price remained below both moving averages even after outperforming its category median.

The contrast with XRP is useful. Their completed-window returns differed by nearly five percentage points, showing that the market distinguished between relative shelter and weaker risk exposure while most large assets moved lower ETF Outflows and Shrinking Stablecoin Supply Weaken Demand

Participation measures were weak alongside breadth. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded about $1.25 billion in net outflows across the five trading sessions. A small inflow at the start of the week gave way to four outflow sessions, with Thursday producing the largest withdrawal. Stablecoin supply also fell from about $287.10 billion to $282.46 billion, a contraction of roughly $4.64 billion, or 1.61%.

These measures do not explain every price move. They show that ETF demand was net negative while capital held in dollar-pegged assets also contracted. Over the same period, only a small minority of large assets managed a positive seven-day return.

That combination makes relative strength easy to overread. XRP's gain is useful because it reveals where demand held. It does not show that new demand has taken control. The same caution applies to Bitcoin if it stabilizes near a round price level while breadth remains poor. A quieter chart can coexist with weak participation. Health would require more than a pause in selling Would Signal a Broader Crypto Market Recovery?

The market would begin to tell a different story if several measures improved together. Breadth moving toward balance would show that a rebound had spread beyond one or two large assets. Bitcoin holding above the completed range low near $55,106 while dominance stabilized would suggest it was recovering some of its shelter role. XRP holding its relative advantage, alongside AVAX and UNI regaining broken range levels, would add evidence that buyers were returning across different risk categories.

Participation would also need to cooperate. A turn back toward weekly ETF inflows and stabilization in the stablecoin supply would give a price rebound firmer footing. Any one of those changes could produce a temporary improvement. A cluster of them would challenge the view that the market remains caught in a broad contraction with only selective relative shelter Crypto Market Participation Recover Alongside Prices?

The coming sessions should reveal whether the market can rebuild from the inside. A bounce led by one asset would leave the breadth problem largely intact. Improvement across the top 100, firmer Bitcoin dominance, and less separation between XRP and the weaker AVAX and UNI charts would point to a more meaningful change.

If price steadies while participation measures remain soft, the market may simply be pausing after a difficult week. If participation returns with the bounce, next Sunday's map could look materially different.

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