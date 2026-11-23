EUR/USD Signal 23/11: Euro Weakness Likely To Persist
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.0850. Add a stop-loss at 1.1050. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1050. Add a stop-loss at 1.0850.
The US will also publish the latest GDP numbers for the third quarter. These numbers will help the Federal Reserve when making its interest rate decision in December.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe weekly chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has been in a steady downward trend in the past few months. This retreat happened after the pair formed a head-and-shoulders pattern, a common bearish reversal pattern.It has already slumped below the 50-week and 200-week Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), a sign that bears have prevailed. It is now approaching the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) has jumped to 26.48. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling in the near term. However, there is also a risk that it will rebound as investors buy the dipReady to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the top brokers in Europe to choose from.
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