Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.0850. Add a stop-loss at 1.1050. Timeline: 1-2 days.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bearish view

Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1050. Add a stop-loss at 1.0850.

Bullish view

The EUR/USD pair extended its sell-off on Monday, reaching its lowest level since April last year. It has dropped in the last five consecutive weeks, reaching a low of 1.0965, down by nearly 10% from its highest point this year. This sell-off may continue falling as odds of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates remain elevated.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money US to Publish Macro Data This Week

The EUR/USD pair extended its sell-off as investors moved back to the US dollar following recent macro data, which reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its next meeting. Some Fed officials have suggested a 0.50% hike in December, while others have signaled support for a more gradual approach.

The challenge for the Fed, however, is that US stocks have plunged this month, with the Nasdaq 100 Index falling by over 20% from its all-time high. Anthropic, which made its debut last week, dropped by over 10% on its second day. As such, the Fed may struggle to hike interest rates when the stock market is imploding.

The next important macro data to watch will be the upcoming flash manufacturing and services PMI numbers from the US and Europe. These numbers will provide more insights into the respective economies.

The EUR/USD pair will also react to several important macro data from the US. For example, the US will publish the latest house price index (HPI) and consumer confidence report on Tuesday this week. Most importantly, it will report the closely watched personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data, which is the Fed's favorite inflation gauge.

The US will also publish the latest GDP numbers for the third quarter. These numbers will help the Federal Reserve when making its interest rate decision in December.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical Analysis

The weekly chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has been in a steady downward trend in the past few months. This retreat happened after the pair formed a head-and-shoulders pattern, a common bearish reversal pattern.

It has already slumped below the 50-week and 200-week Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), a sign that bears have prevailed. It is now approaching the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) has jumped to 26.48. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling in the near term. However, there is also a risk that it will rebound as investors buy the dip

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