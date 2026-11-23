Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.300. Add a stop-loss at 1.3150. Timeline: 1-2 days.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bearish view

Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3150. Add a stop-loss at 1.300.

Bullish view

The GBP/USD pair extended its sell-off and crossed an important support level as the US dollar rally gained momentum. It dropped to a low of 1.3082, its lowest level since November last year. It has slumped sharply from this month's high of 1.3500.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money US Dollar Rally Pushes Sterling Lower

The GBP/USD pair continued its strong sell-off as the US dollar jumped to its highest point in months. The dollar has jumped against other currencies, including the euro, Japanese yen, and the Canadian dollar.

This surge was driven by the recent macroeconomic numbers from the United States, which reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates. Christopher Waller, a top Fed official who has previously voted to cut interest rates, surprised the market by saying that he would support a 0.50% hike in December.

Most economists now expect the bank to hike rates by 0.25% in the next meeting. Besides, the economy's labor market has been strong, while inflation has remained above the 2% rate.

The challenge, however, is that the US stock market is in a strong freefall this month, with the Nasdaq 100 Index moving to a bear market. It has fallen by over 20% from its peak this year. As such, since the bank watches the markets closely, there is a possibility that it may not hike rates.

The US will publish several important macro numbers this week. Some of the key numbers to watch will be US GDP, house price index, and personal consumption expenditure (PCE).

There will be no major macro numbers from the UK. Last week, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) released strong jobs and inflation data. The data showed that the UK inflation jumped to a one-year high of 3.6% in October.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical Analysis

The daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has been in a steep sell-off in the past few months. It has dropped below the important support level of 1.3137, its lowest level in June and October this year. It was also a neckline of the head-and-shoulders pattern. Moving below that level has confirmed the bearish outlook.

The pair has remained below all moving averages, while the Stochastic Oscillator has moved below the oversold level. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling, with the next key target to watch being the psychological level of 1.300. However, the pair may also rebound and retest the resistance at 1.3137.

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