GBP/USD Forex Signal 23/11: Pound Breaks Key Support
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.300. Add a stop-loss at 1.3150. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3150. Add a stop-loss at 1.300.
There will be no major macro numbers from the UK. Last week, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) released strong jobs and inflation data. The data showed that the UK inflation jumped to a one-year high of 3.6% in October.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has been in a steep sell-off in the past few months. It has dropped below the important support level of 1.3137, its lowest level in June and October this year. It was also a neckline of the head-and-shoulders pattern. Moving below that level has confirmed the bearish outlook.The pair has remained below all moving averages, while the Stochastic Oscillator has moved below the oversold level. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling, with the next key target to watch being the psychological level of 1.300. However, the pair may also rebound and retest the resistance at 1.3137.Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals? We've shortlisted the best UK forex brokers in the industry for you.
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