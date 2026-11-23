Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6500. Add a stop-loss at 0.6700. Timeline: 1-2 days.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bearish view

Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6700. Add a stop-loss at 0.6500.

Bullish view

The Australian dollar extended its sharp sell-off and fell to its lowest level since December last year. The AUD/USD pair dropped to 0.6615, well below its year-to-date high of 0.7275. The retreat will be in focus as the US publishes key macroeconomic data that should shed more light on the economy's health.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money US Dollar Rally Gains Momentum

The AUD/USD pair continued its strong sell-off in the past few months, reaching its lowest level since December. It has also formed a death cross pattern, suggesting that it has more downside to go.

The pair has dropped as the US dollar rally gained momentum. The DXY Index jumped to 103.84, its highest level since March last year. It has soared by over 8.7% from its lowest level this year.

The dollar has jumped because of the strong US macro data, including jobs, inflation, and retail sales. A report released earlier this week showed that the economy created 165k jobs last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.1%. US inflation has remained stubbornly above the 2% target. Also, US retail sales have continued to escalate.

The AUD/USD pair dropped after Australia published a weak economic report. Data showed that the unemployment rate rose from 4.7% in September to 4.9% in October, worse than the expected increase of 4.7%. The economy lost over 43k jobs last month, while the participation rate fell to 66.6%. These numbers suggest the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may pause rate hikes.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

The next key catalysts for the pair will be the upcoming US house price index, consumer confidence, GDP, and personal consumption expenditure (PCE) report. Also, Australia will publish the latest consumer inflation report on Tuesday. Economists expect the data to show that the headline inflation rose from 4.3% in September to 4.7% in October/USD Technical Analysis

The daily chart shows that the AUD/USD pair has been in a steep sell-off in the past few months. It has now plunged to 0.6616, its lowest level since December last year.

The pair has already formed a death cross pattern, which happens when the 50-day and 200-day moving averages cross each other. This pattern usually confirms a bearish outlook

Australian dollar has slumped to nearly the 50% Fibonacci Retracement level, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) has risen. Therefore, the pair will likely continue to fall, with the next level to watch being the 61.8% retracement at 0.6432.

Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the top forex brokers in Australia for you to check out.