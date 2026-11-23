AUD/USD Signal 23/11: Death Cross Forms As DXY Jumps Ahead
- Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6500. Add a stop-loss at 0.6700. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6700. Add a stop-loss at 0.6500.
The AUD/USD pair dropped after Australia published a weak economic report. Data showed that the unemployment rate rose from 4.7% in September to 4.9% in October, worse than the expected increase of 4.7%. The economy lost over 43k jobs last month, while the participation rate fell to 66.6%. These numbers suggest the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may pause rate hikes.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe next key catalysts for the pair will be the upcoming US house price index, consumer confidence, GDP, and personal consumption expenditure (PCE) report. Also, Australia will publish the latest consumer inflation report on Tuesday. Economists expect the data to show that the headline inflation rose from 4.3% in September to 4.7% in October/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the AUD/USD pair has been in a steep sell-off in the past few months. It has now plunged to 0.6616, its lowest level since December last year.The pair has already formed a death cross pattern, which happens when the 50-day and 200-day moving averages cross each other. This pattern usually confirms a bearish outlookAustralian dollar has slumped to nearly the 50% Fibonacci Retracement level, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) has risen. Therefore, the pair will likely continue to fall, with the next level to watch being the 61.8% retracement at 0.6432.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the top forex brokers in Australia for you to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment