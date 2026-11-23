MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan has provided preferential loans totaling nearly 6 billion soms (5,999,240,714 soms, or approximately $68.6 million) to 2,074 recipients under its Agricultural and Industrial Complex Lending Project as of November 2026, according to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The concessional financing has been disbursed through two state-owned financial institutions - Open Joint-Stock Companies A Bank and Eldik Bank - as part of ongoing government efforts to modernize the country's agro-industrial sector and support domestic agricultural producers.

According to the ministry, the allocated funds are specifically targeted at boosting primary agricultural production, expanding the processing of farm products, upgrading and expanding existing manufacturing capacities, and unlocking the broader potential of the national agro-industrial complex.

Officials note that the continued implementation of this state lending program significantly improves access to affordable financial resources for local farmers and agribusinesses. Ultimately, these measures are expected to strengthen industrial output across rural regions and reinforce the long-term food security of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Agricultural and Industrial Complex Lending Project is one of Kyrgyzstan's flagship state programs aimed at subsidizing interest rates for farmers, cooperatives, and food processing enterprises. Under the initiative, borrowers can access long-term financing at reduced annual interest rates (typically starting from 6% in national currency) to purchase agricultural machinery, expand livestock farming, introduce water-saving irrigation technologies, and build modern storage and processing facilities.