MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan plans to establish an agro-industrial complex in its Zhetisu Region with an annual production capacity of up to 600,000 tons of products, the country's Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The project is being implemented by AgroComplex Ushtobe LLP in the town of Ushtobe, Karatal District, through the restoration and modernization of a flour mill that had been idle for more than 10 years.

According to the ministry, the complex will comprise three production facilities: a feed mill with an annual capacity of up to 300,000 tons, an oils and fats plant with 150,000 tons, and a modernized flour mill with 150,000 tons.

Implementation is scheduled for 2026-2028 and is expected to create around 300 permanent jobs in the district.

The project will be carried out in three stages. The feed production facility is scheduled to launch in 2027, followed by the oils and fats plant. The modernized flour mill is expected to become operational in 2028.

According to the information, the restoration work is already underway at the site, including structural reinforcement of buildings and modernization of production infrastructure.

The project is expected to expand domestic agricultural processing, increase demand for local raw materials and strengthen cooperation between farmers, livestock producers and processing companies. The integrated production chain will enable agricultural products to be processed into higher-value goods.