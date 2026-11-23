Japan Power Prices Surge 6 Percent to Highest Since August 2022
(MENAFN) Japan's nationwide day-ahead electricity price jumped 6% from a week earlier in Monday's auction, hitting its highest level since August 2022 as colder forecasts pointed to a surge in heating demand.
The average wholesale price for power delivered Tuesday climbed to 37.50 yen ($0.24) per kilowatt-hour, according to Japan Electric Power Exchange data. That compares with $0.22 for delivery on the previous Tuesday and is 16.9% above the $0.20 recorded for Monday delivery.
The central Chubu region and the northern island of Hokkaido drove the increase, Bloomberg reported. Temperatures in Chubu were forecast to run roughly 3 degrees Celsius below the 30-year average on Tuesday, with snow expected across northern Japan.
Heavy cloud cover over much of the country may also curb solar output, raising reliance on gas-fired generation at a time when disruption in the Strait of Hormuz is keeping liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices elevated.
Supply is already tight. Ship-tracking data show LNG deliveries to Japan running about 10% below year-earlier levels on a 30-day moving average. Colder weather in Europe could intensify competition for available cargoes if Japanese utilities look to secure extra supplies.
The average wholesale price for power delivered Tuesday climbed to 37.50 yen ($0.24) per kilowatt-hour, according to Japan Electric Power Exchange data. That compares with $0.22 for delivery on the previous Tuesday and is 16.9% above the $0.20 recorded for Monday delivery.
The central Chubu region and the northern island of Hokkaido drove the increase, Bloomberg reported. Temperatures in Chubu were forecast to run roughly 3 degrees Celsius below the 30-year average on Tuesday, with snow expected across northern Japan.
Heavy cloud cover over much of the country may also curb solar output, raising reliance on gas-fired generation at a time when disruption in the Strait of Hormuz is keeping liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices elevated.
Supply is already tight. Ship-tracking data show LNG deliveries to Japan running about 10% below year-earlier levels on a 30-day moving average. Colder weather in Europe could intensify competition for available cargoes if Japanese utilities look to secure extra supplies.
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