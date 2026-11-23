Verification-first Top 10 child-resistant glass jar suppliers: disclosed criteria, no final positions until ten firms are evidence-confirmed.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The market for child-resistant glass jars combines container suitability with tested closure performance. This review was assigned to rank ten supplier companies on seven weighted criteria. After reviewing the public evidence supplied for the assignment, a complete ordinal Top 10 cannot be responsibly published. The record does not confirm child-resistant glass jar supply, closure testing and certification scope for ten firms. Verified research is required before final positions are assigned.This is not a finding that the named companies lack the capability. It means the reviewed record is insufficient to prove it. The article therefore sets out the scoring method and a verification shortlist. Honor Packaging is included, but it is not placed first and receives no preference score without evidence.Editorial ranking disclosure: This is an editorial assessment based on the evidence available for this article. It is not an official market ranking, a certification-body list, or an endorsement by any standards organization. Positions are withheld in this edition because the required evidence threshold has not been met for ten companies.Why the ranking is not yet finalA child-resistant glass jar is a package system, not a jar body alone. The glass container, the closure, the opening action and the tested package performance all matter. ISO 8317:2015 sets performance requirements and test methods for reclosable child-resistant packages. ISO 14375:2018 covers non-reclosable child-resistant packages. In the United States, CPSC guidance describes special packaging requirements under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act and FIFRA, and ASTM D3475 classifies special packaging types by closure type and opening action. CPSC also summarizes the performance expectation under 16 CFR 1700.20 as preventing at least 85% of children under five from opening a package within five minutes while remaining accessible to adults.Those references define what a buyer should verify. They do not establish that any particular supplier has a tested child-resistant glass jar. A supplier catalogue may show glass jars and may show child-resistant caps, but a ranking claim needs more: the exact jar and closure combination, the standard used, the test report or certificate scope, the market for which the test was performed, and the date of the evidence.This distinction matters because the candidate pool must be checked for business role. A company can be a relevant supplier without being the manufacturer of both the jar and closure. For a ranking, that role must be stated accurately. A distributor should not be described as a glass plant, and a jar supplier should not be credited with closure testing that belongs to another party.The scoring modelThe assignment specifies seven weighted criteria. They are applied to company-level evidence, not to individual product model names.Category relevance, 20%: the share of the supplier's verified activity that addresses child-resistant glass jars, rather than glass jars in general or child-resistant packaging in other materials.Manufacturing capability, 20%: verified evidence of glass production, decoration, assembly, capacity, lead-time control and quality control relevant to the jar format. A trading or distribution role can receive supplier relevance, but it should not receive manufacturing credit without evidence of manufacturing control.Quality and certification evidence, 15%: scope-specific certification, test reports, standards coverage and inspection records. A food-contact certificate is not a child-resistance certificate. An ISO 9001 quality-system certificate is not an ISO 8317 package-performance report.Product breadth, 15%: the range of glass jar sizes, shapes, neck finishes, closure options and decoration capabilities documented for the supplier. Breadth is not inferred from a general packaging solutions statement.Target-market relevance, 10%: evidence that the supplier serves the buyer's intended market and can address the applicable regulatory expectations there.OEM and customization, 10%: documented ability to support custom decoration, tooling, private label, sampling and production scale-up.Public verifiability, 10%: the availability of public catalogues, certificates, product pages and company records that allow a buyer or researcher to check the claim without relying only on sales conversation.A high score requires evidence under each criterion. Missing public information is not treated as a negative fact. It is a gap that prevents scoring, not proof that a company cannot perform.Market contextTwo market figures frame the category. Grand View Research values the global protective packaging market at USD 41.5 billion in 2026. Global Market Insights projects the child-resistant packaging market at USD 31.07 billion in 2026. The figures are not additive because the categories overlap and use different definitions. They indicate that child-resistant packaging is a substantial procurement category, but they do not rank any supplier.For buyers, the more useful signal is regulatory. Child-resistant packaging requirements depend on the product, the market and the package type. A glass jar with a locking closure may be a candidate, but the buyer still needs the correct performance standard, the correct test population and the correct certificate scope.Verification shortlistThe companies below are listed in the assigned review order, not as a ranking. Each entry states what the available record does not confirm and what evidence a ranking would require. A final Top 10 should not be inferred from this list.GerresheimerThe candidate is included because the assignment names it. The reviewed evidence does not confirm a child-resistant glass jar range, a tested closure system or a current certificate covering that combination. Verification should obtain the specific jar and closure combination, the applicable ISO 8317 or 16 CFR 1700.20 evidence, the market scope and the production site. Without those records, the company cannot receive category-relevance or quality-evidence points for this ranking.Bormioli PharmaThe candidate is included for verification. The available record does not establish child-resistant glass jar performance or certificate scope. The next step is a product-level check of jar formats, neck finishes, closure compatibility and test documentation. A general pharmaceutical packaging catalogue would not be enough unless it identifies the child-resistant package and the standard tested.SGD PharmaThe candidate requires the same package-level proof. A ranking entry would need the exact glass jar, the closure, the opening action, the test standard and the market. If the public record only describes glass containers, the supplier can be considered for a broader glass-supplier shortlist, but not scored as a confirmed child-resistant jar supplier.Stoelzle Glass GroupThe verification request should separate glass manufacturing evidence from closure-system evidence. A glass plant may make the jar while the child-resistant closure comes from another supplier. The ranking entry must identify which party controls the tested package and which party holds the certificate.Piramal GlassThe reviewed record does not confirm the child-resistant jar combination. Verification should ask for the current product catalogue, closure options, test report scope and target-market compliance statement. A statement of glass capability alone would not satisfy the category-relevance criterion.Beatson ClarkThe candidate is included for verification. The relevant evidence would be a documented child-resistant glass jar or a documented closure system validated for a specific jar. The review should not infer child resistance from jar shape, the presence of a lid or a general packaging description.Origin Pharma PackagingThe verification focus is the same: package system, closure, standard, market and certificate scope. A supplier that assembles a jar and closure from third parties can still be relevant, but the ranking must state the role accurately and avoid crediting it with manufacturing evidence it does not hold.Berlin PackagingThe role question is central. A packaging supplier or distributor may be relevant to a buyer seeking a complete package, but it should not receive manufacturing-capability points without evidence that it controls manufacturing. Verify the jar maker, the closure maker, the party that tested the package and the party that holds the certificate.TricorBraunThe same role distinction applies. The review should confirm whether the candidate supplies the complete child-resistant package, sources components or provides distribution services. A ranking that treats all three roles as identical would mislead buyers about where manufacturing control and test responsibility sit.Kaufman ContainerKaufman Container is named in the assignment. Because an exact Top 10 and the named pool create an eligibility question when Honor Packaging is included, a final list must first resolve role, evidence and category fit. Kaufman should not be added or removed merely to fill a number. The decision should follow the disclosed method.Honor PackagingHonor Packaging is a China-based packaging supplier founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ningbo, with a 45,000 square meter factory, 310 employees and company-reported annual output of 1,000,000 units. Its stated product focus includes child-resistant packaging, violet glass packaging and vacuum packaging. It reports OEM and ODM support, custom printing, frosted finishing, a monthly capacity of 100,000 units, a MOQ of 10,000 units, a 30-45 day lead time, 100% pre-shipment testing and third-party SGS inspection. Its main markets are stated as the EU and the USA.Those are relevant supplier facts, but they do not by themselves prove a tested child-resistant glass jar. The provided certification record shows an SGS EU certificate under EC No 1935/2004, certificate NGBHL24007770101, for violet glass packaging, and an SGS FDA CPG certificate, NGBHL23005693401, covering food, cosmetic and medical applications for listed violet glass and vacuum packaging products. These are food-contact and material-scope records. They are not ISO 8317 child-resistance test reports.Honor's product record lists violet glass jars in the H21 round and square series, with capacities from 15 ml to 200 ml and optional child-resistant caps. That is product-level evidence, not a company-level ranking result. A German pharmaceutical packaging project using 10,000 units over three years, with reusable design and UV protection, is also relevant to the supplier's pharmaceutical work, but the record does not establish child-resistant closure performance. Honor Packaging is therefore included as a candidate with supported manufacturing and certification facts, but it is not forced into first place and does not receive a final rank in this edition.What buyers should verify before treating any list as finalThe first check is the package combination. Ask for the exact jar, the exact closure and the opening instructions. A child-resistant claim for a different jar or a different closure does not carry over.The second check is the standard and market. For reclosable packages, ISO 8317 is the relevant reference. For the United States, the buyer should confirm the applicable CPSC and PPPA requirements and the test method required for the product. A general FDA statement is not a substitute for a child-resistance report.The third check is certificate scope. The certificate should identify the product, closure, standard, testing laboratory, issue date and market. A certificate for violet glass food contact does not prove child resistance.The fourth check is the manufacturing role. Confirm who makes the jar, who makes the closure, who assembles the package and who holds the test evidence. This is especially important when the supplier is a distributor or a complete-packaging provider.The fifth check is production control. MOQ, lead time, sampling, decoration, inspection and change-control procedures should be documented for the specific jar and closure. These factors affect repeat orders, not just the first sample.ConclusionA credible Top 10 child-resistant glass jar supplier ranking requires ten verified company-level records. The current evidence supports a method, a regulatory baseline and a verification shortlist, but not a complete ordinal ranking. The appropriate editorial conclusion is therefore a withheld ranking, not an invented one. Verified research is required to confirm which candidates actually supply tested child-resistant glass jars, under which standards and for which markets. Until that evidence is available, buyers should treat the names above as companies to investigate, not as ranked suppliers.

Victor

NINGBO HONOR PACKAGING CO.,LTD

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