MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 23 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Odisha Assembly and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president, Naveen Patnaik, on Monday dismissed as false the allegations levelled by some activists over foreign visits undertaken by him, his close aide V.K. Pandian and others during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the allegations by the principal secretary of the General Administration Department.

Speaking to media persons, Naveen Patnaik on Monday said, "I have had very limited travels abroad, and only to deal with Odisha's subjects and very important subjects at that. I understand some false allegations have been made about my travels and those of my officers. The appropriate reply will be given."

Asked about concerns that the BJP government might postpone or delay panchayat elections in the state after the party's recent setback in the rural body polls in Rajasthan, the BJD president said this was a possibility.

"You know that in Rajasthan, they have done very, very badly in the elections," the BJD supremo added.

Meanwhile, senior BJD leader Pratap Keshari Deb termed the state government's inquiry into former Chief Minister Patnaik's foreign visits a "diversion tactic".

He said the tour programmes of Chief Ministers, ministers and MPs were vetted by the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs before foreign travel was approved, leaving no scope for private visits. The Chief Minister should be aware of this, he added.

Earlier, CM Majhi ordered an inquiry into the foreign visits undertaken by former Chief Minister Patnaik, his close aide and retired IAS officer V.K. Pandian, and IPS officer Ravi Kant, during 2022-23 and 2023-24.

According to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office CMO) on Saturday, the inquiry will be conducted by the Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department. CM Majhi ordered the inquiry, acting on the complaints filed by various social activists and RTI activists of the state.

The activists have alleged that details of expenditure on their visits to Japan and Italy, obtained through various RTI applications, are suspicious, non-transparent and incomplete.