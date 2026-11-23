MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actor Boman Irani took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he recalled his childhood Friday outings with his mother to Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' actor shared a fond memory of how his mother would take him to the landmark every Friday evening to watch the boats, enjoy the salty sea breeze and go for a walk. Reflecting on those cherished moments, Boman said there was one little detail his mother had missed showing him, which took him six decades to notice. Sharing throwback photos, he wrote,“My mom would take me to the Gateway every Friday evening to watch the boats, breathe in the salty air and take a walk. She forgot to show me this little detail. Took me 60 years to notice,” he wrote.

The actor's post offered a glimpse into his childhood memories and the special bond he shared with his mother. The first picture featured the iconic Gateway of India with Boman Irani's name written on it, while the next photograph showed a young Boman standing beside his mother, offering a glimpse into their cherished childhood memories.

Boman Irani's mother, Jerbanoo Irani, fondly known as Jer, passed away in June 2021 at the age of 94. She raised Boman and his three elder sisters, Shirin, Shenaz and Roshan, as a single parent after her husband passed away six months before Boman's birth in December 1959. She was 32 at the time and took on the responsibility of raising all four children on her own.

The actor made the announcement in an Instagram post. Irani had written,“Mother Irani passed away peacefully in her sleep early this morning. Jer was 94. She played the role of both mother and father to me, since she was 32. What a spirit she was. Filled with funny stories that only she could tell. The longest arm that always dug deep into her pockets, even when there wasn't much there. When she sent me to the movies, she made sure all the compound kids came with me. 'Don't forget the popcorn' she would say.”

"She loved her food and her songs and she could fact-check Wikipedia and IMDb in a flash. Sharp, sharp, sharp, till the very end. She always said 'You are not an actor for people to praise you. You are an actor only so you can make people smile'. 'Make people happy,' she said."

Boman Irani ended his emotional post by recalling his mother's last wish for malai kulfi and mango, adding that she could have asked for the moon and stars, as she was, and would always remain, a star.

“Last night she asked for Malai Kulfi and some mango. She could have asked for the moon and the stars if she wished. She was, and always will be.......A Star.”