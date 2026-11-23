MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Nov 23 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Monday participated in the flag-off ceremony of the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal, and described the initiative as an important step towards reviving the centuries-old cultural, religious and 'roti-beti' ties between the two regions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart, Balendra Shah, virtually flagged off the new train service, which will establish a significant rail link between two destinations deeply associated with the Ramayana tradition.

Janakpur Dham is revered as the birthplace of Goddess Sita, while Ayodhya is regarded as the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Addressing a large gathering in Ayodhya, CM Yogi congratulated the people of both India and Nepal, saying the new railway connection would strengthen their shared cultural heritage and make religious journeys between the two destinations easier.

"The sacred and historic cultural connection between Ayodhya and Mithila is being revived today through the Saryu-Kamala Express, which connects Ayodhya Dham with Janakpur Dham," the Chief Minister said.

He said the rail service reflected the Prime Minister's vision of bringing together heritage and development, while creating new opportunities for devotees from both countries to visit important religious destinations.

"The train connecting Ayodhya Dham, blessed by the holy waters of the Saryu, with Janakpur Dham, the birthplace of Mata Janaki, blessed by the waters of the Kamala, is a remarkable example of the Prime Minister's vision of combining heritage with development. With the launch of this rail service, devotees from Nepal will be able to visit Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, while devotees from India can travel to Janakpur Dham to seek the blessings of Mata Janaki," he added.

Highlighting the deep-rooted historical and cultural relationship between India and Nepal, the Chief Minister said the two countries shared bonds that extended beyond geographical boundaries and said, "The relationship between India and Nepal dates back thousands of years and is rooted in faith, affection, shared rivers and family ties. It is popularly known as the 'roti-beti' relationship. The journey of Lord Ram and Lakshman to Mithila with Maharishi Vishwamitra, and the wedding procession led by King Dasharatha from Ayodhya to Janakpur, continue to be remembered and celebrated through traditions such as Vivah Panchami."

Referring to the long struggle for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said the contributions and sacrifices made by devotees from Nepal would always be remembered.

"As we reflect upon the 500-year-long struggle of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the sacrifices and contributions of sants, youth, mothers, sisters and ordinary devotees from Nepal will always remain etched in our memories. At the time of the consecration ceremony, hundreds of devotees from Janakpur Dham, the maternal home of Mata Janaki, arrived in Ayodhya Dham with great affection, carrying auspicious gifts," he said.

CM Yogi also highlighted the spiritual links between prominent religious centres in India and Nepal, saying, "The sacred temple of Lord Pashupatinath in Nepal and the abode of Baba Vishwanath in Kashi have long served as a spiritual bridge connecting us."

Recalling the longstanding religious exchanges between the two countries, the Chief Minister said devotees from Uttar Pradesh had traditionally travelled to important pilgrimage sites in Nepal, including Muktinath and Pashupatinath.

"In keeping with a unique tradition, 'khichdi' sent from Nepal is offered at the Gorakhnath Temple every year on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. During 'Vasantiya Navratri (spring Navratri)', a pilgrimage also arrives from Nepal at the Shaktipeeth of Devi Patan," he added.

Covering approximately 604 kilometres, the weekly service will connect Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt., passing through several important towns and cities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The train will have commercial stoppages at Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham, besides its terminal stations.

The service will operate once a week, originating from Janakpur Dham on Saturdays and from Ayodhya Cantt. on Mondays.

The new rail link is expected to make cross-border travel more convenient for pilgrims, tourists and other passengers. It will facilitate religious journeys between Janakpur and Ayodhya, encourage tourism circuits associated with the Ramayana and provide greater mobility to people travelling for education, business and family-related purposes.