

Japan's Synspective booked 20 more Electron flights through 2031, bringing its total to 47 missions.

Rocket Lab booked a record 54 launches across Electron, HASTE and Neutron in Q3. Spice said Rocket Lab could build about 100 Electrons a year within two years if it approves an expansion.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) could charge more for Electron launches within six to nine months as satellite operators struggle to book rides on SpaceX's Falcon 9 for 2029 and beyond and start looking elsewhere, CFO Adam Spice said.

RKLB stock fell nearly 11% to $45.42 on Friday, its seventh straight daily decline, bringing its weekly loss to 26% and marking its worst week on record.

Fewer SpaceX Slots Could Lift Electron Prices

“So you can see an environment where you can have a very strong uplift in pricing that goes along with this increase in demand,” Spice said in a recent interview alongside Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck.“And I think that's going to start to manifest itself in the next, I'd say, probably six to nine months.”

SpaceX's Transporter and Bandwagon missions let satellite operators share a Falcon 9. Rates start at $350,000 for a 50-kilogram payload to sun-synchronous orbit. Customers share a launch date and destination, while booking an entire Electron gives them more control over both.

By July, SpaceX had reportedly stopped taking new Falcon 9 rideshare reservations. Customers said they could no longer book Transporter slots beyond late 2028 or early 2029. Houston-based launch services provider SEOPS added a second Falcon 9 rideshare for 2028 after its first flight neared capacity.

Spice expects operators planning their next missions to start looking elsewhere in the second half of 2027, giving Rocket Lab room to raise prices well before those satellites fly.“And really Electron is their next best alternative to a transporter or bandwagon, which are going away,” he said.

One RKLB Customer Has Booked Electron Through 2031

Japan's Synspective has already booked rides for its radar satellites through 2031. In September, the longtime Rocket Lab customer ordered 20 dedicated Electron launches for 2028 through 2031, bringing its total to 47 missions. It was Electron's largest commercial deal to date.

“Electron's precision and reliability have played a central role in steadily scaling our StriX constellation,” Synspective CEO Motoyuki Arai said when the deal was announced. The next Electron carrying a Synspective satellite is set to fly from New Zealand no earlier than Friday.

What An RKLB Launch Earns Today

Rocket Lab booked a record 54 launches in the third quarter across Electron, HASTE and Neutron. On the earnings call this month, Spice said customers were already paying higher prices on new orders. HASTE, the company's higher-priced suborbital test rocket, also accounted for a growing share of bookings.

The new prices take time to show up in revenue per launch. For missions flown in the third quarter, Rocket Lab averaged $7.8 million per launch, down from $10.1 million a year earlier. The nine-month average rose to $8.7 million from $8.2 million. Rocket Lab attributed both shifts to the customers it served and the complexity of their missions.

Rocket Lab Sees Path To Building 100 Electrons A Year

Additionally, Rocket Lab has room to build more Electrons on its existing line. It produced about 17 in the first nine months of 2026.“Well, the reality is the factory was designed for 52 rockets a year or a rocket a week,” Beck said. He estimated that a second line would cost tens of millions of dollars.

If the company approves an expansion, Spice estimates that Rocket Lab could reach about 100 Electrons a year in two years by adding 50,000 to 75,000 square feet of factory space. The harder part would be finding enough skilled technicians to assemble them.“3D printers will obey whatever they're kind of told to do. And you can plan out the runtime of those things,” Spice said.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB flipped to 'bearish' from 'bullish' levels a week ago amid 'low' message volume.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of November 23 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“RocketLab, Early! Still on the Launch Pad, 27' is their year to break out, This is a $20+ stock by June, accumulate if you can, I'm happy with my 5k shares, will not sweat this roller-coaster ride, I bought around 7, will try to add more tomorrow, this week, glta”

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A separate bearish user said,“$RKLB waiting patiently for my $19 to buy back in. They issued billions of dollars of stock last year and the price went up and the company has still lost an unreal amount of money and will not be profitable for 3 to 5 years, best case. $19 will happen people, just a matter of time.￼ with the amount of stock they issued it's almost a mathematical guarantee.”

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RKLB stock has declined 35% year-to-date.

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