India and Nepal Strengthen Ties with New Saryu-Kamala Train Service

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Monday jointly flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya Cantt in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal. The new passenger service marks another step towards strengthening cross-border rail connectivity between India and Nepal while facilitating travel between two important religious destinations that share longstanding cultural and historical ties.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking at the inauguration, described the relationship between India and Nepal as a centuries-old bond rooted in faith, shared rivers and family ties. He also highlighted the traditional 'roti-beti' connection between the two countries. The train will connect important destinations across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with key stoppages at Gorakhpur, Basti, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Jaynagar. These stops are expected to improve rail access for passengers across several districts, facilitating travel for religious visits, family connections and other purposes.

The service is expected to give a boost to religious tourism by improving access to Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham. Increased visitor movement could also create opportunities for hotels, restaurants, local transport operators and small businesses in the region. Besides pilgrims and tourists, the train is expected to benefit families, students and business travellers by providing greater convenience for maintaining personal and professional relationships across the border.

The importance of the service extends beyond passenger convenience, as improved transport links can encourage commercial interaction, support regional economic activity and strengthen cultural exchange between neighbouring communities. The initiative is part of broader efforts to improve railway connectivity between India and Nepal. Cross-border rail projects, including the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar links, are progressing in stages. The proposed Raxaul-Kathmandu railway line is also part of the broader vision to strengthen connectivity between the two countries.

Alongside infrastructure development, capacity-building efforts have also been undertaken, with Nepal Railway officers and staff receiving training in various aspects of train operations at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Vadodara. Together, these initiatives are aimed at creating further opportunities for passenger movement, facilitating trade and strengthening transport links between important regions of India and Nepal. Shah is on a two-day state visit to India from November 22 to 23. It is his first visit to India since assuming office in March 2026. During the visit, he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House and call on President Droupadi Murmu. (ANI)