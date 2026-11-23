Zelenskyy Confirms Ukrainian Drones Sank Russian Corvette in Libya

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 23 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday confirmed that Ukrainian forces sank the Russian Navy corvette Merkury and struck a Russian dry cargo vessel using seven domestically produced naval drones off the coast of Libya, hailing the strike as "an exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia's war".

In a post on X accompanied by footage of the operation, Zelenskyy praised the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the country's defence forces for achieving the mission's objectives. Detailing the operation, the Ukrainian president stated that seven Ukrainian-made naval drones were deployed off the Libyan coast, overcoming Russian countermeasures to sink one of Moscow's newest warships, commissioned in 2023, along with an embarked combat helicopter.

"An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia's war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defence Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks. I received detailed briefings on the operation's steps yesterday and today – the targets we set were achieved," Zelenskyy wrote.

"It all took place off the coast of Libya. Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Despite all the enemy's efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk. It's one of their newest ships, commissioned in 2023, during the full-scale war. A Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed along with the corvette," he added.

Zelenskyy added that Ukrainian forces also struck a second target, the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara, which he said Moscow used to transport weapons. "Our second target was the Russian dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, which the enemy used to transport weapons. Result: target hit," Zelenskyy wrote. Vowing further maritime strikes, he concluded, "We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia's aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons. Glory to Ukraine!"

His remarks come a day after an explosion tore through a Russian vessel early Sunday at a naval base in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi in what was suspected to have been a drone strike. DW reported that the eastern-based Libyan administration issued a statement noting, "Initial investigations indicate that the explosion occurred on board a Russian ship docked in the port," while adding, "It is suspected that the ship was attacked by drones."

Medical sources cited by DW confirmed that the blast caused injuries, though no fatalities were recorded. Per DW, the administration explained that the vessel had moored in Benghazi to take on fuel and supplies while returning to Russia, under the terms of a bilateral cooperation agreement between Moscow and the eastern Libyan authorities. The eastern administration assured that the Benghazi port, naval base infrastructure, and warehouses remained undamaged, adding that standard port activities would restart once firefighters extinguished the blaze and secured the area, according to DW. DW further reports that local officials denounced the suspected strike as an infringement on Libyan sovereignty and a danger to maritime security, pledging legal and diplomatic action against the perpetrators alongside a joint probe with Moscow.