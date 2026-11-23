Karnataka Tribal Members Detained in Congo Over Visa Documentation

Davanagere (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI): Members of Karnataka's semi-nomadic Hakki Pikki tribal community from Shivamogga and Davanagere districts were detained by immigration authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in November 2026 over alleged visa violations and documentation issues.

Davanagere District Tribal Welfare Officer Naveen Mathad said the department received information two days ago that some villagers from Asthapnalli in Channagiri taluk, Davanagere district, had been detained in Congo. "After enquiring for the last two days, we are continuously contacting immigration officials, the consulate and higher authorities," Mathad said.

He said six people from Davanagere and 19 from Shivamogga are being held in Congo. "They have not been detained for any other reason. One of the group members was suffering from malaria. So, immigration officials in Congo were not allowing them to board a flight. That is the reason," he said. Mathad added that the person suffering from malaria has now recovered. "We have received information that they are boarding a flight to India on Wednesday. After two days, they will be coming back to India," he said.

Apart from this group, another 40 members are detained in Brazzaville, the capital of Congo, Mathad said, adding that the department has not yet received detailed information about them. "As per the basic information we have received as of now, they mistakenly tried to cross into another country near the Congo border, where they were caught, and they are being sent back to India. So, there are 40 plus these 19, a total of 59 people, in Congo, as per our information," he said. "We are in continuous contact with higher authorities. As soon as we get more information, we will share further details," Mathad added. (ANI)