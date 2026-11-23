John Turturro Honoured With Tribute Award at Marrakech Film Festival

Marrakech [Morocco], November 23 (ANI): Actor and filmmaker John Turturro received a tribute award at the Marrakech Film Festival on Sunday, where the 69-year-old reflected on his four-decade-long career and described himself as a beginner who continues to learn with every project, according to Variety.

The actor was welcomed with loud applause as he recreated the iconic bowling moves of his character Jesus Quintana from the cult classic 'The Big Lebowski' during the ceremony. While accepting the honour, Turturro spoke about his approach to acting and filmmaking, crediting his parents for instilling in him the value of dedication and commitment towards one's work.“I am a very fortunate person to make a good living as an actor, sometimes as a writer, a director, doing something that I deeply love. To put all of yourself into what you do and give a piece of that away in your work is something that I learned from my parents,” Turturro said, as per the outlet.

He further recalled the lessons his parents taught him about the importance of taking pride in one's work.“They taught me that a job well done defines who you are. Building a house, making a dress was done brick by brick, stitch by stitch,” he added, according to Variety. Describing filmmaking as an expression of life's beauty, the actor called it an offering that an artist hopes audiences will accept with open hearts.“A great writer, Cesare Pavese, once said that the only great thing in life is to begin. And I still consider myself a beginner in many ways,” he said.“For me, when I do a job, every job is like a first love. And I consider this award an encouragement to continue to try,” Turturro added.

The tribute award was presented to the actor ahead of a screening of his latest film, 'The Only Living Pickpocket in New York'. The film's director Noah Segan and producer Rian Johnson were also present at the event, according to Variety. In the crime thriller, Turturro plays an ageing pickpocket who steals a valuable USB drive from the heir of a crime family. He subsequently finds himself racing against time to return it before the life of his disabled wife is threatened. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it received praise from critics. It was subsequently acquired by Sony Pictures Classics and released in theatres across the United States on October 30, according to Variety.

Speaking about his experience of portraying the character, Turturro reflected on how an actor's accumulated experiences can shape performances with age.“As you get older, your toolbox of experience becomes fuller,” he said.“You may not be able to jump as high or run as fast, but I absolutely think this is one profession that you can improve your product because you can learn to distill experiences... It was a gift to work on this film,” he added.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Turturro is widely recognised for his collaborations with filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen in films such as 'The Big Lebowski' and 'Barton Fink'. He has also worked with director Spike Lee on projects including 'Do the Right Thing' and 'Jungle Fever', according to Variety. Apart from his independent cinema work, the actor has appeared in the 'Transformers' film series and portrayed supervillain Carmine Falcone in 'The Batman', starring Robert Pattinson. On TV, Turturro won an Emmy Award for his performance in the comedy series 'Monk'. He currently stars in Apple's science-fiction thriller series 'Severance'. The Marrakech tribute honour follows the recognition given to actor Jeff Goldblum, who received the award from his 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' co-star Tilda Swinton. Other notable guests at this year's festival include Rian Johnson, Luca Guadagnino, James Gray and Monica Bellucci. The festival jury is being led by Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard, according to Variety. The Marrakech Film Festival is scheduled to continue until November 28. (ANI)