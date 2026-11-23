

ETFs such as Ultra Anthropic (ANTU), UltraShort Anthropic (ANTY), 2X Long Anthropic Daily ETF (AIL) and 2X Short Anthropic Daily ETF (ANS) will begin trading on Monday.

Anthropic debuted on Nasdaq last Thursday. Retail sentiment for ANT was 'extremely bullish.'

Anthropic PBC (ANT) shares rose 2.5% in overnight trading ahead of Monday, just as a series of exchange-traded funds tracking different strategies around the AI stock are expected to hit the market.

Anthropic debuted last Thursday after its blockbuster IPO, which raised over $100 billion. ANT shares gained 17% on the opening day, with the company touching a $2 trillion market capitalization mark, but tumbled 8.5% the next session.

Investors would closely watch ANT's move in its first full week for signs of valuation sustainability and potential implications for other AI stocks. Notably, concerns around Anthropic's massive $900 billion spending commitment persist, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Anthropic ETFs

A group of ETF issuers is preparing to launch a range of funds tied to Anthropic (ANT), giving investors leveraged ways to bet on the AI company's stock in either direction.

ProShares is launching two ETFs: Ultra Anthropic (ANTU), which targets twice the stock's daily returns, and UltraShort Anthropic (ANTY), which seeks twice the inverse of its daily performance.

GraniteShares is following a similar strategy with its 2X Long Anthropic Daily ETF (AIL) and 2X Short Anthropic Daily ETF (ANS). Tradr and Leverage Shares are also entering the market with leveraged and inverse products.

Leverage Shares is launching three products: the 2X Long Anthropic Daily ETF (ANUU), 2X Short Anthropic Daily ETF (ANDD), and 1X Short Anthropic Daily ETF (ANSS).

Harvest is taking a different approach with its Anthropic Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (ANTE). Rather than offering a straightforward leveraged or inverse bet, the fund will invest in Anthropic shares and use an actively managed covered-call strategy on up to 50% of its portfolio to generate monthly income.

Meanwhile, Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management has been loading up on ANT shares.

Retail View For ANT

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for ANT remained 'extremely bullish,' unchained since its IPO.“$ANT This surely has some room to run,” a trader said, while another wrote,“Futures soaring. Expect some upside tomorrow!”

Another trader, with a contrarian view, said:“$ANT open below 83, dump this infrastructure wrapper overpriced crap.”

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