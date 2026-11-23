MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 23 (IANS) New Zealand captain Tom Latham on Monday praised the composure of Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell, whose final-day rearguard vigil earned the hosts a draw against India in the first Test at the Basin Reserve, adding that the pair had been clear in their plans and were calm under pressure.

Mitchell faced 186 balls for an unbeaten 49, and Phillips played 126 deliveries to finish on 26. Their unbroken 63-run stand lasted 258 balls and took New Zealand to 239/5 before the teams shook hands.

"There's been a lot of watching. Again, guys have sat in their seats for a long period of time. I guess it's one of those moments where you just want the guys to go out there and be really clear in terms of how they want to operate, the plans that they want to stick to. If they're really clear about that, then hopefully we'll give ourselves a chance.

"They'll give themselves a chance to be in the position that we want to be in at the end of the day. I thought the way Glenn and Daryl were able to do that, they looked really clear, looked really calm.

"Again, a situation that we haven't necessarily been faced with for a period of time to play in a slightly different way, adapt to what was required and play that was in front of us was fantastic. To be on this side of the draw, obviously not lose, but to get a draw is obviously great and obviously really important from a World Test Championship point of view as well," Latham said in the post-match press conference.

He also reserved special praise for Mitchell by calling him a player who rises to the occasion when the team is in a tight spot. "He loves playing for this group, whatever format it may be, and I know he loves playing Test cricket. I think it's his favourite format, and he certainly showed that today.

“He's played some really important innings for us all around the world in different situations, whether it be attacking or defending. He's a guy for a bit of a crisis, and again he put his hand up today."

Asked whether the draw felt like a win, Latham agreed that it did, given how much pressure New Zealand had been under. "I guess so, looking probably at the position we're in. I think, I guess, certainly on day one, I think the amount of pressure that we were put under to then be in a position where we got 360 or 370, whatever the number was we were reasonably happy in terms of the way we were able to just absorb that pressure, certainly throughout that second session.

"Obviously, Henry and Glenn being able to put on a massive partnership in conditions that were reasonably helpful for the bowlers, we were pretty happy. Certainly after the first innings and, obviously, came the second innings. Obviously, India played fantastically well. They were able to bat for a long time.

"But then, I guess, heading into the third innings (of the game), again, under the pressure where I guess there's only a couple of results at play and to be in the position today where a couple of guys put their hands up, even the work Rachin and Dev (Devon Conway) did last night, to be only two down at the end of the day was great.

"Again, a couple of really important partnerships today to keep extending. Obviously, it's slightly different when you're not necessarily worried about runs. It's more about time. But I think the way those guys were able to apply themselves and stick to their plans for a long period of time and ultimately get the draw - that's one that we've probably got away with."

New Zealand slipped from second to third place in the World Test Championship standings, with a series against second-placed Australia to come next month. The series against India will be decided at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, where the second Test begins on Friday.

"The introduction of the World Test Championship has put a lot of context into Test cricket. It was nice to come away with the draw here, and the importance of not just falling over and ending the game... draws become important as well," added Latham, who was a member of the 2021 WTC winning Black Caps unit.

Latham himself bagged a pair in the match and said he was not too worried about his form. "It's about trying to do my role as best I can, whatever that may look like. I certainly understand from an opener's point of view, it can be hard at times, and I try to stay reasonably calm in those moments. I've played a few Test matches now, and hopefully I'll be able to lean back on those experiences."