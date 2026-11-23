MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 23 (IANS) New Zealand captain Tom Latham said he agreed with his Indian counterpart Shubman Gill's view that the ball went soft too quickly in the drawn first Test at the Basin Reserve. At the same time, Latham felt the saliva ban imposed since the COVID-19 pandemic is something teams would have to live with.

Gill had earlier said in his post-game press conference that the ball lost its hardness within 25-30 overs and questioned why the use of saliva was still banned years after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I think he's spot on in terms of the ball. I think it was, probably apart from day one, where the wicket had probably a little bit more in it. I think, as you saw throughout the game, the ball tended to get soft.

"You get through those first 10 overs with a new ball, and things look slightly differently, whereas I think the usual characteristics of grounds in New Zealand, the ball tends to stay a bit harder. Obviously, it carries through a little bit more and probably swings for a little bit longer," Latham said in his post-match press conference.

On the usage of saliva, Latham was non-committal about its potential return. "But I guess in terms of rules and conditions, it's not necessarily up to me. Certainly from a saliva point of view, I'm not sure that will change, obviously, what the world's been through. But, again, you've got to find a way.

"In the current day and age and the rules that we currently have, we work as hard as we can to keep the ball in as good a condition as possible from a swing point of view. But I think, obviously conditions dictated that it didn't necessarily allow for long periods of time."

Latham also said the pitch for the first Test had not behaved like the Basin Reserve surfaces New Zealand have played on in recent years, citing that it lost its pace and bounce early in the match.

"It's probably not your traditional Basin surface that we've been presented with over the last few years. I guess a traditional Basin wicket is where it keeps its pace and bounce and we probably didn't necessarily see that from day two onwards. But, again, I've spoken about it before.

"It's a little bit cliche, but it's about trying to adapt to conditions as best we can. I thought the way we were able to do that in that first innings to, I guess, get sort of a par total of what we thought at the time. But, I've said the pace didn't necessarily stay there, which probably tends to have what it's had in the past, but I thought the way we were able to adapt.

"Certainly the guys, they kept running in, certainly couldn't fault their effort. But, if we're able to adapt as best we can, and we kind of needed to do that today. So, slightly different surface, but, again, being able to adapt was the most important thing."

New Zealand saved the match on the final day, with Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips batting out for 258 balls to help the hosts escape with a draw. The two sides now head to Hagley Oval in Christchurch for the second Test, which starts on Friday.

"If you look at the traditional Hagley wicket that we usually get, it tends to be a little bit more of what we've had in the past. But, again, we'll be able to go down there over the next couple of days, assess conditions and see what the wicket's got.

“But I think as a whole, you've sort of tended to see the balance that we've been able to go with from a balanced point of view. So we'll obviously assess that when we get down there," concluded Latham.