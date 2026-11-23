BIST 100 Rebounds 0.55 Percent at Open After Friday's Plunge
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark BIST 100 index opened Monday on a firmer footing, gaining 0.55%, or 60.76 points, to stand at 11,192.08 points from the previous close. The advance follows a rough finish to the prior week. On Friday, the index tumbled 2.36% to settle at 11,131.32 points, while daily trading volume reached 84.4 billion Turkish liras ($1.67 billion).
In currency markets, as of 10 am local time (0700GMT), the US dollar changed hands at 50.6025 Turkish liras. The euro was quoted at 55.7220 liras, and the British pound at 66.5050 liras.
Among commodities, an ounce of gold was priced at $3,626.60, while Brent crude futures traded at $92.05 per barrel. The figures offer a snapshot of Monday's opening trade.
In currency markets, as of 10 am local time (0700GMT), the US dollar changed hands at 50.6025 Turkish liras. The euro was quoted at 55.7220 liras, and the British pound at 66.5050 liras.
Among commodities, an ounce of gold was priced at $3,626.60, while Brent crude futures traded at $92.05 per barrel. The figures offer a snapshot of Monday's opening trade.
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