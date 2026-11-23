Dubai Municipality hosts Annual Standards and Quality Forum, celebrating institutional achievements and recognising outstanding teams
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 22 November 2026: Dubai Municipality hosted its Annual Standards and Quality Forum 2026, attended by His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, alongside government leaders, experts, specialists and strategic partners. The forum forms part of the Municipality’s ongoing efforts to promote a culture of quality and institutional excellence, while advancing its governance and performance frameworks in line with international best practices.
The forum highlights Dubai Municipality’s commitment to strengthening its institutional capabilities and enhancing operational efficiency and resilience through integrated management systems and methodologies that support continuous improvement, innovation and sustainability. By embedding quality and excellence into its organisational culture and daily operations, the Municipality aims to strengthen its ability to anticipate future needs, respond to change and deliver services that enhance quality of life and contribute to Dubai’s global competitiveness.
During the forum, Dubai Municipality officially received a world record certificate from Official World Record, recognising it as the organisation with the highest adoption of international best practices and the greatest number of conformity certifications against international standards worldwide. The recognition reflects the Municipality’s continued efforts to embed international standards across its governance frameworks, management systems and operational practices.
Eng. Nasser BuShehab, CEO of the Planning and Governance Sector at Dubai Municipality, affirmed that institutional excellence begins with investing in people, developing their capabilities and empowering them to innovate and adapt to change. He highlighted the importance of equipping employees with advanced tools, knowledge and methodologies that enhance institutional performance, resilience and future readiness.
He noted that the world record reflects the collective efforts of Dubai Municipality’s teams and their commitment to translating international best practices, quality standards and innovation into tangible institutional achievements.
Eng. Nasser BuShehab, said: “At Dubai Municipality, we continue to advance government efficiency through an integrated operational framework that brings together governance, quality, innovation and sustainability. Guided by international standards and best practices, we are equipping our teams with the tools, knowledge and capabilities to improve institutional performance, develop more effective services and anticipate the city’s evolving needs. Our objective is to translate institutional excellence into tangible improvements that support Dubai’s sustainable development and enhance quality of life.”
Partnerships to advance institutional excellence
As part of its efforts to strengthen quality and institutional excellence, Dubai Municipality signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai Quality Group to expand collaboration, facilitate the exchange of knowledge and professional expertise, and develop specialised initiatives and programmes that enhance institutional capabilities and promote continuous improvement, innovation and sustainability.
The partnership is founded on a shared commitment to embedding quality and excellence into institutional practices, improving operational performance and enhancing the value of services while contributing to positive social, economic and environmental outcomes.
Advancing institutional excellence through international standards
In 2026, Dubai Municipality obtained nine new conformity certifications against international standards across a range of strategic and operational areas, following independent audits and assessments.
The certifications cover enterprise facilities management systems, greenhouse gas management systems, maintenance management systems, the management of climate change impacts on stormwater drainage, and information privacy management systems. They also encompass gender equality and women’s empowerment requirements, artificial intelligence management systems, the application of quality tools in strategic management and institutional development, and anti-fraud management systems.
These achievements reflect the continued development of Dubai Municipality’s integrated management system and the expanding application of international standards across governance, sustainability, innovation and digital transformation. They also strengthen the Municipality’s institutional capabilities to respond to emerging challenges, improve operational practices and support more effective decision-making.
Knowledge exchange and recognition of outstanding teams
The forum featured a panel discussion bringing together quality and international standards experts from government entities and private sector organisations. The discussion explored emerging developments in quality management, integrated management systems and the application of international best practices in institutional governance and operations.
The session also examined successful institutional experiences and the role of international standards in enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening institutional reliability and supporting sustainable development. In addition, the forum showcased initiatives and projects that have contributed to Dubai Municipality’s achievements in institutional excellence.
The forum concluded with a ceremony honouring the teams and departments that led institutional development and compliance projects and contributed to the Municipality’s achievements. The recognition acknowledged their efforts to embed a culture of quality, innovation and continuous improvement, advance institutional performance and support Dubai Municipality’s strategic objectives.
– ENDS –
The forum highlights Dubai Municipality’s commitment to strengthening its institutional capabilities and enhancing operational efficiency and resilience through integrated management systems and methodologies that support continuous improvement, innovation and sustainability. By embedding quality and excellence into its organisational culture and daily operations, the Municipality aims to strengthen its ability to anticipate future needs, respond to change and deliver services that enhance quality of life and contribute to Dubai’s global competitiveness.
During the forum, Dubai Municipality officially received a world record certificate from Official World Record, recognising it as the organisation with the highest adoption of international best practices and the greatest number of conformity certifications against international standards worldwide. The recognition reflects the Municipality’s continued efforts to embed international standards across its governance frameworks, management systems and operational practices.
Eng. Nasser BuShehab, CEO of the Planning and Governance Sector at Dubai Municipality, affirmed that institutional excellence begins with investing in people, developing their capabilities and empowering them to innovate and adapt to change. He highlighted the importance of equipping employees with advanced tools, knowledge and methodologies that enhance institutional performance, resilience and future readiness.
He noted that the world record reflects the collective efforts of Dubai Municipality’s teams and their commitment to translating international best practices, quality standards and innovation into tangible institutional achievements.
Eng. Nasser BuShehab, said: “At Dubai Municipality, we continue to advance government efficiency through an integrated operational framework that brings together governance, quality, innovation and sustainability. Guided by international standards and best practices, we are equipping our teams with the tools, knowledge and capabilities to improve institutional performance, develop more effective services and anticipate the city’s evolving needs. Our objective is to translate institutional excellence into tangible improvements that support Dubai’s sustainable development and enhance quality of life.”
Partnerships to advance institutional excellence
As part of its efforts to strengthen quality and institutional excellence, Dubai Municipality signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai Quality Group to expand collaboration, facilitate the exchange of knowledge and professional expertise, and develop specialised initiatives and programmes that enhance institutional capabilities and promote continuous improvement, innovation and sustainability.
The partnership is founded on a shared commitment to embedding quality and excellence into institutional practices, improving operational performance and enhancing the value of services while contributing to positive social, economic and environmental outcomes.
Advancing institutional excellence through international standards
In 2026, Dubai Municipality obtained nine new conformity certifications against international standards across a range of strategic and operational areas, following independent audits and assessments.
The certifications cover enterprise facilities management systems, greenhouse gas management systems, maintenance management systems, the management of climate change impacts on stormwater drainage, and information privacy management systems. They also encompass gender equality and women’s empowerment requirements, artificial intelligence management systems, the application of quality tools in strategic management and institutional development, and anti-fraud management systems.
These achievements reflect the continued development of Dubai Municipality’s integrated management system and the expanding application of international standards across governance, sustainability, innovation and digital transformation. They also strengthen the Municipality’s institutional capabilities to respond to emerging challenges, improve operational practices and support more effective decision-making.
Knowledge exchange and recognition of outstanding teams
The forum featured a panel discussion bringing together quality and international standards experts from government entities and private sector organisations. The discussion explored emerging developments in quality management, integrated management systems and the application of international best practices in institutional governance and operations.
The session also examined successful institutional experiences and the role of international standards in enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening institutional reliability and supporting sustainable development. In addition, the forum showcased initiatives and projects that have contributed to Dubai Municipality’s achievements in institutional excellence.
The forum concluded with a ceremony honouring the teams and departments that led institutional development and compliance projects and contributed to the Municipality’s achievements. The recognition acknowledged their efforts to embed a culture of quality, innovation and continuous improvement, advance institutional performance and support Dubai Municipality’s strategic objectives.
– ENDS –
OMC
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