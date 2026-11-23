(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)



Written by Linh Tran, Market Analyst at XS

Bitcoin is currently trading around $61,200 after two consecutive sessions of gains, up nearly $6,000 from the two-year low it reached on Saturday. This rebound of more than 10% shows that buyers were willing to return when the price fell to a low near $55,000.

One point to keep in mind this time is that most of the gains came over the weekend, when U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs were closed. So the next thing to watch is whether Bitcoin can hold on to these gains when the U.S. market opens.

My caution stems from the fact that investors had been pulling money out of Bitcoin ETFs even before the weekend selloff. According to Farside Investors, after net outflows of around $1.07 billion in the week of November 9 to 13, investors returned as net buyers last Monday, but only to the tune of $7.9 million. Over the next three sessions, outflows increased each day, reaching $582.3 million on November 19 alone.

That means net outflows reached $1.12 billion in just the first four sessions of the week, exceeding the total for the entire previous week. By the time concerns about AI stock valuations spread to risk assets on Friday, demand for Bitcoin through ETFs had already been weakening for several days.

The U.S. interest rate outlook has also influenced Bitcoin in recent weeks. Expectations that the Fed would continue tightening policy helped push the U.S. dollar to a 19-month high, putting further pressure on Bitcoin and other risk assets. By the start of this week, the market had ruled out a Fed rate hike of as much as 50 basis points at the December meeting. With investors less concerned about such a large rate hike, Bitcoin may have more room to recover after the weekend selloff.

But we cannot overlook the fact that the probability of a 25-basis-point Fed hike is still close to 89%, while the DXY is trading around 103.8, near the 19-month high it reached on Thursday. In my view, the market’s easing concerns about an aggressive Fed move could help Bitcoin hold above $60,000. But with the U.S. dollar still strong and investors having just pulled more than $1.1 billion out of U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs in only a few sessions, Bitcoin will struggle to return to the $65,000 area anytime soon if buying through ETFs does not pick up.

Over the next few sessions, I lean toward Bitcoin trading around $60,000, and I think it will struggle to return anytime soon to the $65,000 area where it traded early last week.

One way to look at it is that those who bought around $55,000 are now up more than 10%, while extending the rally will require more people willing to buy at higher prices, and the latest ETF figures still show investors reducing their holdings.

I would take a more positive view of the outlook if Bitcoin can hold above $60,000 through the U.S. sessions early this week, especially if the funds are still seeing outflows. Holding that level under those circumstances would show that buying is strong enough to absorb the selling. If Bitcoin loses that level soon and outflows remain heavy, a return to the $55,000 area will become more likely.

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